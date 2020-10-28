Times have changed. People have started re-evaluating their truly essential products. They had a choice to make, and they made it in a split second. Either continue the search for a sharp dress-up fit or ditch the formal stitch for humble boxers.





We're back to the basics, and that's all we need. Just some underwear to get us by. Innerwear isn't the new outerwear quite yet.





But, the transition has begun.













What would work from home entail in the future?

Will people cease to wear outerwear entirely while staying at home?

Once everybody starts dressing for comfort every day, they'd lose regard for the weekend as they dive deeper into the solemn support of velvety undies.





Jumping onto the newest trends of innerwear would be the new hype. There would be mobs lining up for blocks just for a taste of that fresh swag. A new clique of alternate living would take the world by storm, giving birth to factions of people who live by the new normal. Innerwear is now a religion. Among the top 1% of society, the majority would have a passion for collecting unique pieces of underpants akin to works of art.





With the pace at which we're currently progressing, the transition is almost visible.

Building on the theme of things being visible, there's a disapproving inner voice around noticeable underpants. But, there's hope yet.





As we gradually approach the holy grail of underwear, we'll notice herds of non-believers hop on to the train of exclusive gratification. The journey is identical to that of a plebeian presented with the perks of a patrician.





Anyone with sub-par standards of undergarments would be considered outcasts. Shunned by society, their stories spun by mass media, and in court, they're none the wiser. Discrimination, Discontent, and then comes the demand for Democracy.





The case of the underwear blues is real and yet to be solved, and maybe, it never will be. But that's an issue to be left to our grandchildren. Today, we need to educate the unaware, guide the aimless, and ignore the ones that feign stupidity.





Tell them, "You deserve better."

It takes a profound mind to envisage the future, but to believe in the future is incredible in its own right.





You're incredible.











