Exploring new dishes





That translates as much in my home cooking as it does in my online food delivery orders and restaurant choices, I realized, over the last few years. From Spanish paellas to Middle Eastern hummus and even American-Chinese dishes like orange chicken, I have been trying my hands on quite a few dishes, with pretty decent results, if I say so myself.





It was while discussing the awesome dishes from other cuisines available in restaurants here in Kochi with my fellow doctors that the topic of al-faham came up. For those who are unaware, al-fahams are a kind of Arabian grilled meat – usually chicken – that is quite popular in Kerala. Served with pickled vegetables, mayonnaise, a garlic paste and quboos (an Arabian bread), they make for a filling dinner option at a reasonable price. What makes it different from traditional grilled foods would be the mix of spices used.





Here, in Kochi, you have easily more than two dozen restaurants that make this tasty dish. My eye though was on a particular variant called Kanthari al-faham chicken. A popular Kerala version of the Arabian dish, this super spicy chicken is prepared by coating – and I do mean, coating – with a bird eye chilli paste that leaves not just your mouth but your eyes watering as well. While not as visually appealing as the traditional al-faham owing to this thick coating on top of the chicken, it was easily the tastier version in my book.





Recreating a traditional delicacy at home





“You better have the best microwave grill cleaner in town,” smirked my colleague when I expressed my desire to try and recreate the dish at home.

“The best microwave grill cleaner? You think so?” In my heart, I knew she was right though.









The microwave would be my first choice for making this dish but it would not be without its drawbacks. There was a high likelihood of the marination sputtering all over inside the microwave oven and creating a mess. This had been a major deterrent in the past while creating some dishes. Things had changed over the last few months since I had gotten the Cif Perfect Finish Oven and Grill Cleaner that removed the toughest of stains and grease but still, that nagging worry lingered at the back of my mind.





Cooking a kanthari al-faham inside a microwave could get really messy and would challenge the best microwave grill cleaner in any kitchen. On the other side, the vision of that amazing home-cooked al-faham sitting on a pristine white plate and the bragging rights that I would get if I got it right beckoned.





“You know what? I’ll do it. I will make this dish. I have all the ingredients at home for a spicy Kanthari Chicken al-faham. And yes, the best microwave grill cleaner I have ever had to date in Cif. Let us see how it fares against this Kerala-Arabia jugalbandi.”





Gathering the ingredients for this dish proved to be child’s play in this city (something I am always eternally grateful for) and that weekend, I set about preparing the al-faham. The chicken was initially coated with a mix of Arabian spices, salt and pepper and left to marinate overnight in the fridge.

After I had prepared my bird eye chilli paste and my mise en place was ready, the chicken was placed in the oven and half-baked before taking it out. The chilli paste was now liberally lathered onto this chicken and then grilled to perfection once more inside the microwave oven. Even before I opened that oven door, the smell wafting throughout the kitchen and even into the dining room was absolutely tantalizing.





Of course, the constant peeps through the grill window to check on the chicken also gave me a glimpse of the tough stains forming inside. This had me go online to the Cif website as the chicken slowly rotated within, more to reassure myself than anything else, I guess.





“…scientifically formulated to cut through burnt-on grease, delivering 100% tough grease removal.” You better be, Cif. Because seeing the stains forming within the oven, I was counting on this being the best microwave grill cleaner indeed.





Of course, all those worries were pushed to the back of my mind once the chicken finally came out of the oven and onto the plate. The chicken was tender and came off the bone with the gentlest of touches. This contrasted beautifully with the big punch of flavours that the kanthari masala provided, leaving your mouth hot and bothered in the best possible way. Having a quboos (or really anything that soaks in that masala well, including rice, appams/ hoppers, idiappams/ string hoppers or rotis) is a must here, offsetting the heat from the chillies. Overall, the Kanthari chicken al-faham was a great success, loved by everyone who had it that night. Pleased with myself, I too retired for the night, content with both my effort as well as the result.





Now, the cleaning bit!





Entering the kitchen the next morning, the first thing my eyes fell on was the mess in the kitchen sink from last night. Yes, I had soaked my dishes before going to bed but the microwave was a different matter altogether. The chicken’s revenge was there to see in all its glory within, stains having set upon the grill and window.

“Man, I certainly hope you are the best microwave grill cleaner, Cif, otherwise I am in big trouble here.”





Taking out my Cif Perfect Finish Oven and Grill Cleaner, I quickly perused the instructions at the back of the container. Frankly, the instructions made it seem so easy but then would it be as simple in reality? That was the million-dollar question now.





Making sure the surfaces were cold, I applied the spray all over until it was completely covered.





I took a half-hour break, utilizing that time to get dressed and prepare breakfast before returning to the scene of the crime. Using a clean cloth, I then wiped the surfaces properly and lo! And behold!





The burnt-on bits of food and stains were removed so easily that I was honestly dumbfounded. It is one thing to claim to be the best microwave grill cleaner but this Cif product had actually gone a step beyond, leaving behind a vibrant sparkle that made the oven appear brand new. Honestly, I did not even need to apply a lot of pressure to the grills to remove these stains.









Well deserved title - best microwave grill cleaner





Cif really does deserve the title of best microwave grill cleaner that it has earned globally. More than just leaving the kitchen spotless though, it inspires home cooks like me to keep testing our boundaries too, unafraid of the mess we create as we try our hand at new recipes.





As for me, Kanthari al-faham is done from my recipe list. Now, it is onto my next culinary challenge and I have my eye on a traditional Kottayam pork roast recipe. Yes, I already know it is going to be a mess inside that oven but guess what, I have the perfect recipe for getting back that 100% shine as well now, don’t I?