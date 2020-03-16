

Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition

Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews





One Story a Day (Doctor's orders!) will help lessen your disillusionment and remind you that the world is still a good place.





My personal favourite 'niche' at the blog remains the 'Heroes of Kindness' series wherein I seek out, interact (occasionally interview) and showcase hundreds of kind souls and wonderful human beings from across the world to help restore people's faith in humanity.So if you need some happiness today, click any of the links below and check out the lovely, inspiring deeds of the Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' here: