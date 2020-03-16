My theme for the 2020 #BlogchatterA2Z Writing Challenge is...
The #BlogchatterA2Z challenge taken up every year by thousands of bloggers across the world involves writing one post a day for every day in the month of April (except Sundays), each post corresponding to a letter of the alphabet.
I first took up this challenge in 2016 and chose to write on something I consider myself a true connoisseur on - TV sitcoms!
|The shows I wrote about back in 2016. You can access the full list here
I wrote over 20,000 words about TV shows in just that one month for the challenge, and totally enjoyed it. And it was an absolute joy, reading other bloggers too as they wrote on topics dear to their heart, opening my eyes to hundreds of unique and diverse subjects.
Between 2016 and 2017, something changed for me.The need to entertain with light-hearted posts was overridden by a different purpose - to be a rainbow in the clouds. All around me, both in the real and virtual world, people were disillusioned. Worse, they were distrustful. They did not have faith in humanity around them to be good because everything they read and saw on the news clearly told them the world was a hate-filled place.
In a way, it is. But it isn't too.
Because there are so many unsung heroes around the world, people like you and I, who do not appear daily on the front page of the news and yet do kind deeds that make the lives of those around them better.
Showcasing these Heroes of Kindness started off as part of being unique in a writing challenge that featured thousands of talented writers but there was a deeper need within - a need to fight the darkness I saw all around me, a need to show how many good people there still were all around.
In 2017, I successfully completed the writing challenge, showcasing 26 stories from across the world - from a 6 year old girl to a 90 year old woman - whose kindness deserved more adulation. I was not ready to stop showcasing kindness when 2018 arrived. Nor when the 2019 challenge arrived. So I kept searching. And I kept interacting with these kind people, interviewing them when I got the chance so people could get a look into their mindset too, beyond news articles.
It is 2020 now. And boy, has the new year started on a dark note worldwide.
It gets tougher and tougher with each passing year. Not just blogging per se but finding a way to be light in the midst of darkness. To be positive when the Dementors continue to block out the rays of sunshine in the sky and drain out hope and happiness.
But there are rays of sunshine. And I continue to seek them out from across the world and bring it to those I feel need hope the most - You, me, perhaps all of us.
My theme for the #BlogchatterA2Z Challenge this year is once more, Heroes of Kindness from Across the World.
Heroes of Kindness - 2017 edition
Heroes of Kindness - 2018 edition
Heroes of Kindness - 2019 edition
Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition
Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews
Stay happy. Trust me. The world is still filled with good people.
Agree that the world is mostly filled with lovely people and things. Just a few are messing it up for many. All the very best for your A-Z!ReplyDelete
I really loved the Heroes of Kindness theme, I think it is much needed in these times. Thank yo for doing it again!ReplyDelete
Your dedication to Heroes of Kindness always blows me away. Best of luck with AtoZ and the series.ReplyDelete
I always enjoy your posts for the challenge. They really are a ray of sun in the dark. Adn we need that more than ever today.ReplyDelete
@JazzFeathers
The Old Shelter - Theme Reveal - Living the Twenties
