



For those who don't know, my Heroes of Kindness blog series seeks out kind people from across the world, of all ages and nationalities, and showcasing their stories to remind readers that the world still has plenty of compassionate individuals left.





That there is still hope. That even in cynical and polarizing times like this, good human beings still exist. And in a thousand different ways, they spread kindness all around them, inspiring others.





I have been lucky over the last few years to be able to interact with some pretty amazing people during my search for inspiring individuals for the Heroes of Kindness series. This page is dedicated to the interviews I've conducted and I hope to keep updating it as more and more wonderful acts of kindness catch my eye.





Till then, check out the previews for these wonderful deeds below and if you like any, click their names to hear what they had to say when I chatted with them (or in some case, with the grateful benefactors of their kindness.)



