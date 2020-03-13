Interviewing Heroes of Kindness
For those who don't know, my Heroes of Kindness blog series seeks out kind people from across the world, of all ages and nationalities, and showcasing their stories to remind readers that the world still has plenty of compassionate individuals left.
That there is still hope. That even in cynical and polarizing times like this, good human beings still exist. And in a thousand different ways, they spread kindness all around them, inspiring others.
I have been lucky over the last few years to be able to interact with some pretty amazing people during my search for inspiring individuals for the Heroes of Kindness series. This page is dedicated to the interviews I've conducted and I hope to keep updating it as more and more wonderful acts of kindness catch my eye.
Till then, check out the previews for these wonderful deeds below and if you like any, click their names to hear what they had to say when I chatted with them (or in some case, with the grateful benefactors of their kindness.)
The Heroes I've been privileged to chat with till date:
Ashwani Kumar Parashar, a 22 year old medical student who is saving an entire village that India forgot about.
|Ashwani and I ended up being two of the guest speakers at the 2017 ChaT Youth Summit in Jaipur.
***
Chris Dempsey the man who selflessly gave his liver to a total stranger... and the fairy tale story that followed. His story has since been made into a Hallmark movie 'Once Upon a Christmas Miracle'
***
When a couple's dream cake got ruined on the eve of their wedding, cake maker Clare Vaz - who had never met or talked to the couple - worked overnight and made an exact replica of the wedding cake.
(Includes my interview with the bride!)
***
Dr Ganesh Rakh started the 'Save the Girl Child' movement in India to end female foeticide and change the discriminatory mindset of both Indians and people abroad as well towards the female child.
***
Non-profit organization 'Why Waste' run by a young Indian teenager Garvita Gulhati - the only Indian to win the Global Changemaker award at Zurich in 2018 - works with lakhs of restaurants in India to help prevent wastage of water.
***
When a technicality meant a young Kurdish woman and her baby faced certain death in Iraq, US soldier Greg Peppin found an ingenious way to save them. They would meet again 18 years later.
(includes my interview with one of the members of this story)
***
Jen Kramer wrote one social media 'love letter' every day thanking different people for their effect on her life, inspiring thousands to spread happiness and love.
***
Jessie Tendayi the hospital cafeteria worker who saved money from every paycheque for 8 years so that she can buy presents for all the hospitalized children during Christmas.
(includes my interview with staff at her hospital)
***
When Jaden Hayes was orphaned at 6 years, he chose to deal with sadness by going around making strangers smile because he was tired of the sorrow all around him.
(Includes my interview with Jaden's legal guardian)
***
When 11 people were trapped in a deadly riptide in Panama Beach, they needed more than kindness. They needed a superhero and a miracle. They got it in Jessica Mae and 80 selfless strangers.
(Includes my interview with Jessica)
***
Ukranian couple Kristina Masalova & Eugene Petrus showed dogged determination to save a pup they found while on holiday and became global icons for pet adoption as well as travel along with the dog, Chapati.
(Includes my interview with Kristina)
***
Taking advantage of their resemblance to Disney Princesses, college students Kylee McGrane and Maggie McAndrew dress up as Princesses and visit sick children in hospitals to brighten their day.
|Kylee McGrane and Maggie McAndrew
***
12 year old Liam Hannon prepares and distributes thousands of papers bags filled with food to the homeless people in Cambridge.
***
Pooja Pradeep, via her organization 'Letters of Love' helps bring happiness to thousands of children stuck in a war they did not choose by 'donating the smiles' she receives from the public.
***
Despite suffering from a medical condition that severely restricted the use of her hands, elderly grandmother Prabha Mishra spent her extra time during vacations in America knitting over 200 caps for free for newborn babies in a nearby hospital.
***
During the devastating 2015 Chennai floods, Santosh Muruganantham looked beyond his personal losses and cooked over 1,70,000 meals in four days to feed the affected people.
***
When radio jockey Sucharita Tyagi found out about the pitiable living conditions of one of the winners of her show's contest, she got the whole city of Mumbai to help change the blind woman's life forever.
***
One of India's largest student run organizations, Toy Joy collects and redistributes toys to underprivileged children across the country.
|Aryamaan Lakhotia, one of the co-founders of ToyJoy, receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (formerly known as the National Bravery Awards) in the field of social service, from the President of India.
***
Despite facing hatred for being a Muslim immigrant refugee, Yassin Terou showered love on the people of Knoxville via his food and behaviour. Yassin's Falafel House ended up winning the Reader's Digest's 'Nicest Place in America' award.
Want more stories of compassion to brighten up your day?
Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' can be found here:
Heroes of Kindness - 2017 edition
Heroes of Kindness - 2018 edition
Heroes of Kindness - 2019 edition
Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition
