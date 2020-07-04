Raise your hand if you know someone who has an allergy. That was an easy one, right? But what if I told you to raise your hand if you know someone who has an allergic march. Confused?

What are Allergies?

Allergies are basically an abnormal reaction to normally harmless substances. These substances – “allergens” are commonly in the form of

things we come in contact with through the air like pollen, dust mites and mold or else

things we eat like peanuts, milk, eggs and seafood.





Here, the body basically sees these normal everyday items as invaders and initiates a defense protocol, releasing chemicals like histamine into your body that are responsible for the symptoms you traditionally associate with an allergy.





How common are allergies?

A lot more common than you imagine, actually. Worldwide, allergic rhinitis is estimated to affect between 10 - 30 % of the population. The incidence of school children reporting a sensitization to one or more common allergens is a staggering 40 to 50 percent. In India, studies show that allergies affect one in every three individuals.





What is Allergy March in India?

Some children unfortunately have it rougher than others. For them, the progression of this abnormal reaction follows a specific pattern. Early on, they may have disorders like atopic dermatitis or eczema that affect their skin. This is often followed by detectable food allergies and then progresses to allergic rhinitis and asthma as they grow older.









This phenomenon of switching from one clinical expression of an allergic reaction to the next as the child ages is called the allergic march.





It can be due to many reasons though genetic and environmental factors are implicated in most studies. Children who show signs of atopic dermatitis before the age of 5 years are statistically more likely to develop an allergic march as they age.





How bad can an allergy be?

The spectrum of an allergy can range from leaving you feeling miserable all day to being fatal in mere minutes. Symptoms like itching, sneezing, tearing eyes, running nose and congestion can be extremely bothersome and ruin your day. It is sadly, not the most horrible manifestation of allergies.





In its worst form, allergies can present within minutes of exposure to the allergen as an acute life-threatening emergency called anaphylaxis in which the airway swells, effectively choking the individual and leaving them struggling to get oxygen into their lungs. If immediate measures are not taken, death can occur in minutes.





How do we manage allergies?

It can feel like you got the raw end of the deal when you find out you have an allergy and need to be careful around things as mundane as a garden full of flowers or an exotic food buffet. While we have not reached a stage yet where we can eradicate allergies, we can definitely manage them.





From early identification of the specific allergen via testing to limiting exposure to the allergen itself to using medication like anti-histamines, decongestants and steroids and even immunotherapy, there are many steps that can keep you safe and help you lead a healthy, happy life. Knowledge and awareness about allergies, in the end, remains the key.













Let me know if you have any doubts on the topic. I would love to clear them for you.

Disclaimer:

The views expressed in the blog content are independent and unbiased views of solely the blogger. This is a part of the public awareness initiative supported by Sanofi India. Sanofi India bears no responsibility for the content of the blog. One should consult their healthcare provider for any health- related information.



