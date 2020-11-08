Health insurance is complicated, and medical billing is even more difficult to understand.

Even though you might have enough insurance coverage, your health insurance may not cover all kinds of medical expenses.





What happens then? In this article, we’ll list down the types of medical services that the

insurance doesn’t cover, and we’ll also talk about what you should do when this happens.













Here’s a list of medical services that your insurance policy doesn’t cover:





1. Latest or advanced treatment procedures: With the advancement in science and technology, medical treatment procedures also evolve. But these new procedures may not be covered by your health insurance plan.





2. Resident doctor’s charges: Usually, the resident doctor’s charges are included in the

room rent. But if it is mentioned separately in the medical bill, then your medical insurance may not cover the resident doctor’s charges.





3. Multiple visits by specialist doctors in a day: If the speciality doctor visits the patient more than once a day, your insurance policy is likely to pay for only one visit.





4. Certain drugs used during hospitalisation: Not all drugs are covered in your insurance policies. For example, some medicines that fight cancer are not covered by some insurance policies.





5. Illnesses as a result of substance abuse: If you are admitted in the hospital due to substance abuse or high intake of alcohol, your insurance plan may not cover the medical expenses.





6. Treatment at home: Most insurers pay you for the treatment you take at home, which in some cases might have required hospitalisation. The payable expenses are usually covered at 10% of the sum assured.





If any of the medical expenses are not covered by your health insurance, don’t worry. You

can take a personal loan to take care of these expenses, which your insurance doesn’t.





Personal Medical Loan for Medical Expenses





personal medical loan is an unsecured loan. It means that this loan is offered to you without collateral. A personal loan is a flexible financial tool that can be used for any purpose. From dental procedures to cosmetic surgery, from cancer to diabetes – all types of medical

expenses can be taken care of with the help of a personal loan.





Why Taking a Personal Medical Loan Makes Sense?





1. Personal loans prove to be a saving grace when you don’t have health insurance or if your insurance doesn’t cover all the medical expenses.





2. Personal loan offers quick access to cash. This allows you to pay doctor’s fees, medical bills, hospital stay, or surgical procedures immediately.





3. Personal loans carry lower interest rates as compared to credit cards. Hence, they are cheaper than using credit cards for paying hospital bills.





4. If you have recurring medical expenses or plan a series of medical procedures, a personal loan or a personal line of credit comes handy when in an emergency.





5. Personal loans have flexible repayment options. You can choose a loan tenure and

repayment according to your financial standing. This helps you to budget your expenses better.





6. Personal loans are flexible in their usage. It can be used for a wide range of medical treatments, including fertility treatments, elective procedures, prescriptions, surgeries, and more.





Conclusion





A personal medical loan is a low-cost solution to pay your medical bills when you don’t have

insurance or when your insurance doesn’t cover all the medical expenses. The best part is its flexibility – you can use it for whatever you want and repay the borrowed amount in flexible installments.









Author Bio:









Shiv Nanda is a financial analyst who currently lives in Bangalore (refusing to acknowledge the name change) and works with MoneyTap, India's first app-based credit-line. Shiv is a true finance geek, and his friends love that. They always rely on him for advice on their investment choices, budgeting skills, personal financial matters and when they want to get a loan. He has made it his life's mission to help and educate people on various financial topics, so email him your questions at shiv@moneytap.com.



















