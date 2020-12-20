2020 was a tough year. There really is no denying it. For the world, the country, for friends and family and yes, even me. There is a lot I would have to write on if I chronicled all that I felt went wrong.





But I would prefer not to give this beast of a year a list to enjoy as it evilly grins. No, I'd rather hunt through the memories of this year and show you all a few glimpses of what made me smile INSPITE of this year.





The aim behind this particular look back is to selectively let go of the pain that wore me down while also cherishing the days and moments that gave me strength.





Without further adieu, these are the 20 things I am grateful for in 2020.













Friendships, old and new, have strengthened over this year, as we learned the value of having one another for support during these crazy times. New content opportunities came my way which was a blessing always, as part of a life away from the operation theater and ICU.

Being free from Covid19 while working in covid19 ICUs. Touchwood, I've survived somehow. Love in the Time of Coronavirus. Having my articles published in NDTV and the Times of India. I got to binge watch the old Agatha Christie's Poirot series and realize just how magical David Suchet is. Knowing there are people to look out for my parents when I can't be there due to the distance is heartening. I also made and got to try plenty of fabulous dishes at home.

There were plenty of missed opportunities but also some pretty decent gains from the stock market. This is new for me. It's also inspiring me to keep at it. Found some gems in English music. You need to understand that I'm one of those who lost touch with English music after the early 2000s and need to be goaded by friends to check out the new artists around. Away from the usual dog love I normally enjoy, I got into Aquariums this year and there is a lot of serenity in it, watching the fish (and now baby shrimp) swim around gracefully.

I actually had a fish who would come to greet me in the morning and demanded to be petted. You can see it for yourself here. Got to be a part of some new surgeries at work. My first book! After all these years, I finally converted my Heroes of Kindness series into a book, thanks to the goading of team Blogchatter and fellow bloggers.

Even in a year like this, there were some pretty good new movies that I enjoyed this year. Some I recommend - C U Soon, Palm Springs, Love and War, AkvsAk. It may seem like a small thing but especially in a year like this, having something like Facebook Memories is a wonderful way to remember happier times gone by, experiences we cherished. Living in an area where everything is nearby - fish, meat, groceries, bakery. Watching the images of millions suffering over the year, it was impossible not to feel privileged because I never had a shortage of anything even during the lockdown. Happy that Avengers Endgame came out in 2019!! As a Marvel movie fan, I really wanted to see that story line's ending before I died so I was happy that it came out last year because if it had been due this year, we just know the movie would have been delayed for ages and ages. Completing 15 years of blogging. I feel like there should be a honorary trophy for this one!! Do we get pensions? No? Okay. After years of driving around in a Honda Brio (which I still say is a brilliant car) for 7 years, I finally upgraded in life to the new Honda City. It's early days but I am absolutely loving the transition.







What will 2021 bring? Touchwood, more fond memories and pleasant surprises. I hope you have the same too.





Tell me, what is your fondest memory in this crazy year?









