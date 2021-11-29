If you don't like the taste of plain water, tea is another healthy beverage alternative. There are numerous studies that demonstrate the health benefits of drinking tea and it's still a nice refresher whether it's hot or cold. While green tea is becoming increasingly popular, oolong is a spectacular alternative that can also benefit your health.









What is Oolong tea?





Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea produced from a plant called Camellia sinensis, which is known to also produce green and black tea . The distinction lies in the way the tea is prepared. Oolong tea, like black and green tea, provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Although all authentic tea originates from the same plant, the harvesting and processing methods differ. Black tea is

completely fermented, whereas oolong tea is only partially fermented.





What’s the benefit of this tea?





Assists in boosting your metabolism which promotes weight loss

Oolong tea boosts your metabolism for up to two hours after you consume it, which would help you burn fat faster. Oolong also comprises polyphenols, which can inhibit fat-producing enzymes. This indicates that oolong tea can help with weight loss if you don't add any processed sugar or artificial sweeteners to it. If you prefer sweet tea, try adding a little bit of pure honey, stevia, or agave syrup—all of which are low-glycaemic-index sweeteners.





Lower the risk of cancer





There is a well-established association between tea consumption and a reduced risk of cancer. This is

because the presence of polyphenol in oolong tea causes apoptosis which would destroy any cancer cell growth. This polyphenolic compound can also be used as a chemo preventive tool to help prevent the development of other malignancies.





Increases your alertness



Source: unsplash.com – Rajat Sarki



As oolong tea also has caffeine, this soothing hot beverage is proven to improve cognitive alertness and performance. If you're sensitive to caffeine, try to stick to one lightly brewed cup of oolong tea per day or several times per week.





Encourages hair growth

Oolong tea can help prevent any unwanted hair loss due to its high level of antioxidant contents. All you have to do is just simply make a tea rinse out of all the leaves and rinse your scalp with water. As a result, your hair will appear thicker and shinier. Another best part of this is that it could also soften and make your hair look more radiant and healthier.





Reduces dental plaque and help prevent tooth decay

Consuming oolong tea before and after a meal may aid in the maintenance of healthy teeth. Fluoride is found in oolong tea, which effectively prevents tooth decay. Fluoride is a component found in water and most meals that helps to restore tooth enamel. It's a popular ingredient in toothpaste. The tea can also keep you from getting cavities by decreasing the acidity and managing all the bacteria in your mouth.





The best way to make oolong tea?

Source: pexels.com – Evalina Zhu







Fill a tea kettle halfway with water and heat it on the stove to approximately 200°F. If you do not own a thermometer to measure the temperature, just boil the water normally and set it aside for at least 2 minutes. Alternatively, you could also pour some ready-made hot water from your water dispenser.

Fill the teapot or cup with a bit of boiling water to heat the cup. Dump away the water after the pot or cup is warm enough. Use around 1 teaspoon of oolong tea if the tea is rolled into balls or 2 tablespoons if it is made up of large and open leaves.

Place the tea leaves straight in the pot or cup and pour some of the hot water. Afterwards, cover the teapot with a lid and let it sit for about 1 to 5 minutes depending on the types of tea you’re using. It takes less time for the tea to infuse if you use leaf-style tea instead of rolled-style. After 1 minute of letting it seep, taste the tea once in a while till it's up to your preference.

Remove the leaves as soon as the tea is ready with a strainer and serve with your favorite cup.



