I am an Anaesthesiologist who believes in the healing power of love and laughter (but practises medicine just to be on the safe side!)





the only Indian to win First place in both Season One and Two of Write India, India's largest literary contest. Winner of the 'Best Blog in India for Creative Writing' and 'the Best Blog from Kerala', writing at Godyears.net for 15 years paved the way for over 24 of my short stories to be published in various anthologies and give me bragging rights asin both Season One and Two of Write India, India's largest literary contest.





Articles from Godyears have, over the years, gone viral and been featured in media outlets as diverse as BBC, NDTV, Indian Express, Huffington Post and international medical journals amongst others.

My personal favourite 'niche' at the blog remains the ' Heroes of Kindness ' series wherein I seek out, interact (occasionally interviews) and showcase hundreds of kind souls and wonderful human beings from across the world to help restore people's faith in humanity.

Have a nice day, where ever you are.





Contact Me Here