The Unique Bubble Nest of the Betta Fish #WordlessWednesday
I woke up the first morning after acquiring this lovely red betta fish / siamese fighting fish to find this unique 'bubble thingy' being made by him. Considering the fact that I did not feed him soda or beans, it stumped me as to why he was being so gassy.
So I did some reading on it.
Turns out, the bubble nest is a natural process of the male betta fish.
When he's in a 'daddy mood', he starts making these small clusters of bubbles as a nest. After spawning with his babe, he quickly catches the eggs she releases in his mouth and deposits them in the bubble nest!
This behaviour dates back to their roots, apparently. The original habitats of the betta fish used to be shallow oxygen deprived ponds and thus, daddy-o had to supplement oxygen and moisture to the eggs this way.
A Responsible DadUnlike many a human, the male betta is a very responsible dad. He guards the eggs and bubble nest against all threats (it helps when your nickname in the fishing community is 'Siamese Fighting Fish' ) and even after the kids arrive, he looks out for them till they are ready.
The female betta fish actually has a minimal role in looking after the eggs or newborn... they are often spotted sitting on the couch reading magazines and ordering shrimp burgers from Zomato, I hear from reliable sources.
Damn you, non-traditional lady!
Wow.. this is interesting! I love looking at fish tanks but not sure of having one of my own.
