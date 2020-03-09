Scientific Paper Presentation, Scientific Poster Presentation, Public Poster Presentation and Clinical Case Presentation.









The 33rd(EAMSC) 2020, was recently organised and concluded at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. The conference is held every year by the Asian Medical Students' Association (AMSA) and this year the Indian Chapter of AMSA got the opportunity to host this first-of-its-kind conference for medical undergraduates in the country.from Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand participated in this week long conference, which was held from 5th to 10th of January, 2020.The conference provided both academic and cultural exposure to the International delegates. EAMSC has a history of hosting 4 academic competitions, and the competitions held this year were:These competitions saw very enthusiastic participation from the countries and were judged by the honorable and highly decorated faculty of MAMC., in fields like surgery, orthopedics, pharmacology, medical ethics, approach to medical cases were also held, reflecting the medical education and working in India. Hospital visits were held at Maulana Azad Medical College and associated Lok Nayak Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Sir Gangaram Hospital, and St. Stephen's Hospital.These visits helped the International delegates closely observe the medical system in India and appreciate our streamlined working despite the sheer patient load.But EAMSC is famous not only on the academic front; it iswere held which introduced our friends from other countries to authentic Indian food and dishes;were held to teach the International delegates to write their name in Hindi, awas organised in which the ladies and gentlemen, irrespective of their countries, donned colorful sarees and smart kurtas, and lastly, everyone bonded over a good oldwere also set up which were decorated by each country in their own fashion, featuring food and drinks which are native to their land, and the clothes they wear. Laughs were shared and everlasting bonds were made as International boundaries were forgotten and instead at the end, everyone was dancing to Bollywood tunes!The delegates also visitedlike India Gate, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Kingdom of Dreams, Connaught Place along with their Group Moderators. On the penultimate day, the delegates visited the monument which is most talked about when anyone visits India: the lovely Taj Mahal. After coming back, instead of being tired, the delegates were even more energetic as they represented their country's culture in the form of songs, dances and skits, as part of theOn the last day, the prize distribution ceremony was held at the Lalit (where the delegates were also accommodated during their stay in India).Overall, this conference was a resounding success and we congratulate the Organising Chairpersons, Dr. Navita Jain and Dr. Amolpreet Kaur, and the whole Organising Committee for bringing this mega-event to fruition.