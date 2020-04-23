Though we have more potential to be connected to people across the world than ever before thanks to technology, the sad truth is that the exact opposite has occurred with people finding themselves more isolated and lonely, distancing themselves emotionally from the real world long before COVID arrived.





A simple message may hold the key to making a difference.













Text for Humanity , the world's first texting switchboard, works on the simple principle of sending a text message of kindness to a number which then gets sent to an absolute stranger across the world. In return, you too will receive a message of kindness from a random stranger.













Launched by Sinch, a cloud communication company, in partnership with Mental Health America, the aim is to fight social isolation from with the cell phone itself, looking to make mobile phones a solution to sorrow rather than the problem.





"You receive a text that someone in the world right now needs to hear. Because we’re more open and honest with strangers, these words have the potential to be relevant, personal and powerful. After all, we are human.”

- Sinch CMO Jonathan Bean





Users can get and receive up to 5 texts of kindness every day. The service is already a huge hit, servicing over 23 different countries since they started in January 2020 and having sent over 80,000 kind texts in just 2 months.













“We know there is a lot of negativity online these days—and by taking a minute to deliver a simple, positive message to someone who may need it, each of us can help brighten someone’s day and lift up their overall mental well-being.”

Mental Health America CEO and president Paul Gionfriddo