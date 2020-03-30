In the midst of all the gloom and darkness that the media envelopes us in, I find compassionate souls - normal everyday people - from across the world who do kind deeds and help those less privileged. They barely get 15 minutes of fame in the modern world.





I want them to have more.





It is why I showcase them here, helping their stories reach a wider audience while simultaneously inspiring the reader to understand that:





a) they too are capable of becoming a 'Hero of Kindness'

b) the world is not such a bad place.





Welcome to the 2020 Edition of the Heroes of Kindness.













I will continue to update this list as the year progresses.

Earlier editions can be viewed from the links below:

I find real-life heroes.