Heroes of Kindness - 2020 Edition

by - March 30, 2020

I find real-life heroes.
In the midst of all the gloom and darkness that the media envelopes us in, I find compassionate souls - normal everyday people - from across the world who do kind deeds and help those less privileged. They barely get 15 minutes of fame in the modern world.

I want them to have more. 

It is why I showcase them here, helping their stories reach a wider audience while simultaneously inspiring the reader to understand that:

a) they too are capable of becoming a 'Hero of Kindness'
b) the world is not such a bad place.

Welcome to the 2020 Edition of the Heroes of Kindness. 

leaf with words on it



I will continue to update this list as the year progresses. 
Earlier editions can be viewed from the links below:

Heroes of Kindness - 2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
Heroes of Kindness - 2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)
Heroes of Kindness - 2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
Read any one article every day. Slowly believe in humanity once more.
Have a kind day, wherever you are. 

You May Also Like

0 comments

So what do you think ?

Created with by BeautyTemplates | Distributed by blogger templates