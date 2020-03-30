Heroes of Kindness - 2020 Edition
I find real-life heroes.
Heroes of Kindness - 2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
In the midst of all the gloom and darkness that the media envelopes us in, I find compassionate souls - normal everyday people - from across the world who do kind deeds and help those less privileged. They barely get 15 minutes of fame in the modern world.
I want them to have more.
It is why I showcase them here, helping their stories reach a wider audience while simultaneously inspiring the reader to understand that:
a) they too are capable of becoming a 'Hero of Kindness'
b) the world is not such a bad place.
Welcome to the 2020 Edition of the Heroes of Kindness.
I will continue to update this list as the year progresses.
Earlier editions can be viewed from the links below:
Heroes of Kindness - 2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
Heroes of Kindness - 2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)
Heroes of Kindness - 2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
Doctor's prescription
Read any one article every day. Slowly believe in humanity once more.
Have a kind day, wherever you are.
