Kerala Man drives 150 Kms to deliver cancer drugs to girl stuck in COVID19 lockdown #WATWB
Stuck in the midst of a brutal national lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic, a four year old girl from Alappuzha in Kerala had it worse than others - she suffered from a form of blood cancer that required her to take regular treatment without fail. For these treatments, she had to travel across city borders to the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) in Trivandrum, something which became impossible after the lockdown. To make matters worse, her family had run out of money to buy the expensive medicines or take a taxi to Trivandrum.
Guardian angels for the young Muslim girl arrived in the form of a complete stranger - former police officer K P Vishnu. When his neighbour (who was a mere acquaintance of the young girl's parents) mentioned their plight to Vishnu, the 32 year old medical sergeant from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital took it upon himself to save the child.
Vishnu first drove to the RCC and got the cancer medication, paying for the drugs with his own money. He then drove through the night for 150 kms all the way to the little girl's house - a girl he never met, a family he had never communicated with before - and delivered the medicines directly at their doorstep during the COVID lockdown.
The word 'hero' is too small to describe some true gems of humanity.
