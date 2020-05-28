







It is mango season here in India. I went unintentionally viral last month while asking the general public on Twitter about their opinion regarding the best mango.

Over 500,000 views, 7700 shares and 2100 comments later, as you can imagine we had reached no consensus at all.

For me, living in Kerala during this lockdown, I've been quite fortunate.





Nice infographic.

Which ones do you recommend?#aamaadmi pic.twitter.com/sEzTIBy26E — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) April 24, 2020













I say 'lucky' because good early management in Kerala during the ongoing corona lockdown had ensured that we could move around in smaller groups earlier than other states with people adhering to the rules. This also meant two more things -

1) that all varieties of mangoes reached us during this period.

2) that the prices were not exorbitantly raised.





I say the latter because an online conversation yesterday alerted to me to the fact that while most varieties were not easily available in other states, premium varieties like Imam Pasand / Himayat were being sold in Delhi for Rs 500 a kilo.





Himayat (usually procured from the Telengana belt) is indeed one of the most expensive I have come across even in Kerala but here it is available for Rs 160 a kilo. That is a steep difference.





Most other varieties I came across including the famed Alphonso mango cost between Rs 44 (Totapuri) to Rs 80 (Sindhoori) a kilo.





In the photos above - taken from two shops alone, a local grocer and a deluxe supermarket in Kochi - you can see the following varieties:





1. Alphonso

2. Imam Pasand

3. Banganapalli

4. Sindhoori

5. Priyoor

6. Malgova

7. Totapuri

8. Mallika

9. Moovandan

10. Neelam

11. Ratnagiri

I honestly don't even know the names of some I saw in these shops.





My questions for you is the same one from the viral tweet:





Which is your favourite variety of mango?







