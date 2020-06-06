Author : Pooja Priyamvada

Papa & I is a non-fictional collection of articles - both prose and poetry - by author Pooja Priyamvada dedicated to her late father.

A social media consultant, professional translator and author, Pooja Priyamvada's articles speak on issues related to gender, identity and marginalization. She has been a columnist on many platforms including Women's Web, Bonobology and WritersMelon. An accomplished bi-lingual blogger, her previous literary work includes the book 'Mental Health: A Primer' and her translation of 'A Night in the Hills', a collection of short stories by Manav Kaul.

Right from the first chapter which speaks about the mature way her father dealt with her reaching puberty and helping her understand about menstruation, you know this is going to be a very personal book. The major portion of the book is packed with something the author has been known for even before this book - poetry that deals with frank emotions. The poems here are short and evocative, looking at the relationship with the father she lost from multiple points of view, ranging from the moments that will never be repeated again to how he must remember her to even seeing things from the point of view of her own child, his granddaughter.





I felt so many conflicted emotions reading this book and I do not say that lightly. The first few poems hit me with a jolt, dealing directly with the last goodbye and what transpired after she had lost her father. The medical and legal formalities intertwine with her own personal emotions, forced to be brave while suffering within.



There were multiple moments of serenity mixed in with moments of sorrow, a lifetime between a parent and a child concentrated down to far too few words. It is the equivalent of sitting beside a friend, a cup of hot tea in your hand as you both watch the sunset and reminisce about the past.





Papa & I is kind, it is sorrowful but above all else, it is a reminder for all of us to have these conversations with the ones we love while they are around. It is a book meant to inspire you to reconnect with those you love... to say the words yet unspoken. That is a book filled with empathy, something that we all need right now.





That is why I recommend you read this book. Through the author's words, find a little part of yourself hidden within that tough exterior you have built to stay safe.





Find the right words to tell the ones you love how you feel about them.









