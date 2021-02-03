3 Ways To Keep Healthy In Your Twilight Years
There are
two things that are absolute in this world. Death and taxes. Whilst we may not
be able to put off the latter, the former can be deterred some by taking steps
to keep ourselves healthy and safe when we’re getting on in years. After all,
we all have to face the reality that one day our bodies won’t be able to do as
much as we could before. So, the question is, how do we make sure we keep
ourselves well when the time comes?
Keep That Movement Up – Or Find Ways to Help If You Cannot
There’s a
big reason why a lot of people end up needing to speak to a company that
handles installing Maryland stairlifts into their
homes as they grow older. Movement becomes difficult as we grow more still, as
we go out less and stay inside. Whilst for many this can be caused by
disabilities and the like which mean they need this assistance, for many it is
possible to slow the spread of such ailments with daily exercise. Something as
simple as daily stretches, yoga, Tai Chi, or other gentle workouts can do
wonders for your flexibility in your older age.
Rest Is Vital for Long Life
Perhaps
there are three things that are absolute, rather than just two. We all need to
sleep as well, after all. But two is more succinct, right? In any case, getting
enough rest is always an important thing to do, especially as you get older.
The body uses more energy to get around, and if you do not get enough sleep to
compensate for this you may find yourself growing more stressed, and
potentially ill. Neither of these things are good for longevity, and so it is
important to get at least seven and a half hours of sleep.
Having said
that, don’t oversleep either. Anything after nine hours can potentially be
detrimental, so striking a balance is a vital thing to achieve. If you struggle
either way, speak to a doctor about potential medication options.
Sticking to a Healthy and Nutritious Diet
We
all have the food and drink that we love to indulge in. Whether it be a cheeky
bottle of wine, some delicious fried chicken, or anything else, sometimes there
is a great comfort in allowing yourself these things. When we grow old,
however, we have to understand the potential pitfalls in our diet could affect
us a lot more than when we’re younger. Eating well as a
senior is a key part of keeping whole and hale, and sticking around for a long,
long time. Indeed, many people who have broken the 100-year barrier cite their
diet as a major reason why. Then again, there are some notable examples who
insist on a daily whiskey, so perhaps there’s room for both.
Still,
you should consider improving your diet if you haven’t already by the time you
reach these older years. Getting lean proteins, plenty of fruit and veg, whole
grains and low-fat dairy can make a big impact on your health and quality of
life in those later years. Plus, these days it is easy to get a lot of options
for all of these that taste great, which is a big bonus.
So, these are three
ways to help keep yourself healthy during those twilight years. There are more
tips that could help, too, but these are a good basic starting ground to grow
from. Do you have any habits you could add to this? Feel free to comment below
about it. We must all look after each other, after all.
0 comments
Let me know what you think.