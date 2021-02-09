Types of dog food
Buying dog
food can be somewhat of an overwhelming process. There are so many different
brands and types to choose from, how do you know which brand or type is best? Well, you don’t really. It’s all about trial and error and what your dog
prefers to eat. So, what types of dog food are available? Kibble Kibble,
also known as dry food, is one of the most popular types of dog food on the
market. Not only is it an affordable choice, but it’s also one that lasts for a
long time too. The average size of a bag of kibble is usually between 1-3kg but
you can purchase other sizes too, making it a staple for dog food. There are a
lot of kibble brands to choose from but sites like https://dogfoodcare.com/ make it easy to shop for appropriate options. It comes in
many shapes and sizes as well as with various ingredients so there’s usually
always something for every dog. You can buy kibble which is all one flavour or
kibble that’s mixed with meaty chunks and vegetables. The mixed flavours also
have the added benefit of different textures too which can help keep teeth nice
and clean as the crunching and chewing of different kibble can help remove
tartar build up. Wet food Wet food
can come in various forms too. From canned to pouches, rolls, and boxes, you
can get whatever wet food is easiest for you to use. Wet food is, of course,
wet, and can come either in gravy or jelly. It can also come dry and you add
your own water or gravy at home. Wet food usually consists of meaty chunks, grains,
and some vegetables but it’s always best to read the label first so you know
exactly what you’re getting. Meat and vegetable should be listed first, or at
the beginning of the ingredients list as they’re the most important and used
ingredients. If not and other ingredients are listed first, it’s probably not
the best food. Wet food usually has more protein than kibble so if your dog
needs a high protein diet, this is a suitable choice. Some dog owners like to
use kibble in the morning and wet food in the evening to give their dog a
balanced diet. Prepared at
home There are
some dog owners out there who would prefer to make their dogs food at home.
Although time consuming and often expensive, it allows owners to know exactly
how the food has been prepared and how much of it they’re exactly eating. This
is often the case for show dogs who need to be maintained in a certain way, but
it is being adopted more frequently now that owners have more time on their
hands and more nutritional advice. However, preparing food at home doesn’t mean
giving your dog the same food you eat. You must give them plenty of protein
sources, added vitamins and minerals, vegetables, and grains. Plus, this is not
a method that can be achieved overnight. Switching to a complete home cooked
diet can be too rich for a dog so gradually introducing home cooked food is the
best way to convert. Raw A raw food
diet is probably one of the least popular diets about simply because it’s so
time consuming. It’s often used for working dogs, like farm dogs or even racing
dogs, like greyhounds. It’s essentially a diet that dogs would eat if they were
not domesticated. So, they can eat meat, bones, veggies, pretty much anything
actually. Raw dog food is usually grain-free and consists of a lot of meat. It
can be tough at first to make the right raw food for your dog but
after a while, the transition and preparation gets a little easier. This type
of food is often best for your dog because it’s rich in goodness, rather than
processed food. However, it can be quite expensive as it’s almost like you’re
buying for another person to eat, rather than a dog. It’s always
best to consult a vet if you’re thinking about changing up your dog food just
to make sure it’s a suitable switch.
