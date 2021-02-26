Build your strength from within and outside – Here’s How
People often ask me about what it is like looking after patients while
working inside the most critical ICUs and tending to the worst afflicted,
especially over the last year. I reply that it is a truly humbling experience
that makes even the most seasoned of doctors introspect not just on their
treatment protocols but also about their own lives.
Tending to men and women of all ages over time, it becomes increasingly
clear that simply being young and free from comorbidities today is not enough
anymore to prevent you from acquiring diseases tomorrow. There are often
animated debates in the doctors' lounge on whether it is more important to be
physically strong or have a good immunity to stay healthy and disease free in
these times. And as it often tends to be, both are right - you need to build
your strength from both within and outside.
How do you do that? Here are my easy tips for how to build your strength
from within in India.
- 1.
The first point
should seem simple enough but tends to be the most neglected. Keep active
throughout the day and make time for proper exercise, even if it is just 15 -
20 minutes every day. The endorphins that you release while exercising reduce
the hormones causing your mental stress. So you are literally strengthening
both your muscles and mind simultaneously.
- 2.
That does not mean
you do not take time out for your mind too. I know the year has been tough but
your well-being matters too. And that means ensuring you wind down properly at
the end of the day, detaching from work and making time for seven to eight
hours of peaceful sleep every night.
- 3.
Of course, what
discussion on health is ever free from a peek into your plate, right? Chart
your meal plans down at the start of the week itself and stick to it, providing
yourself the right proportions of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.
- 4.
One thing which I
find the need to emphasize more on this time around is the need to add food
that are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds in your diet. These include but
are not limited to food items as diverse as dark chocolate, tuna, green
vegetables, bell peppers and even wine. Now words like anti-oxidants and
omega-3 may be familiar to you but never underestimate the effect these
invisible gems within green leafy vegetables and fish can have in reducing the
side effects caused by your stress levels.
- 5.
And yes, it is time
to cut down on some of those favourite cravings too. This includes those
tempting vadas, bajjis and caffeine rich drinks too, I am afraid.
Instead, reach out for that bottle of water more often. If you feel the need to
indulge, choose drinks like Ensure that - unlike coffee - have not just high
protein and vitamin D that actually benefit your body physically but also
vitamins A, C, E, folic acid, zinc and selenium that work together to boost the
activities of your immune cells. Start getting a more accurate idea of the
health benefits of every item on your plate and in your glass.
Take it from someone working inside an ICU for a while now - a visit to
the gym alone is not enough anymore. While building those muscles, build up
that immunity simultaneously.
