The 2021 Texas cold snap had the lowest five day average temperature recorded in over nearly 40 years, affecting millions adversely. This story of kindness during these frigid temperatures should warm your hearts hopefully.





With the roads getting worse in Austin, Texas, young grocery delivery girl Chelsea Timmons was struggling to finish her final parcel deliveries. Unfortunately for her, she eventually ended up getting stuck in a customer's driveway, her car unable to make it up the steep slope. The local road service agencies were helpless, swamped with calls across the area and told her it would take a long while to get to her.





Help and shelter came for the young woman from the most unexpected quarters - the very family she was delivering the groceries to.

















Knowing how bad the weather was getting and realizing Chelsea was not going to be safe out in the road, Nina Richardson and Doug Condon took Chelsea in. For 5 days, as the cold snap unleashed its insane wrath upon Texas, Chelsea stayed in the spare room and became friends with the family (including their pet dog!) even as her own apartment ran out of electricity and water.





“I definitely ate a lot better here. They made me feel comfortable and made me feel like part of the family.” Chelsea Timmons beamed.





“We have daughters and we hope if they were ever in a situation like this that there would be someone who would open their house and help them,” - Doug Condon















