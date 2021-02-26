Couple provide shelter for delivery girl stranded in Texas cold snap #WATWB
The 2021 Texas cold snap had the lowest five day average temperature recorded in over nearly 40 years, affecting millions adversely. This story of kindness during these frigid temperatures should warm your hearts hopefully.
With the roads getting worse in Austin, Texas, young grocery delivery girl Chelsea Timmons was struggling to finish her final parcel deliveries. Unfortunately for her, she eventually ended up getting stuck in a customer's driveway, her car unable to make it up the steep slope. The local road service agencies were helpless, swamped with calls across the area and told her it would take a long while to get to her.
Help and shelter came for the young woman from the most unexpected quarters - the very family she was delivering the groceries to.
Knowing how bad the weather was getting and realizing Chelsea was not going to be safe out in the road, Nina Richardson and Doug Condon took Chelsea in. For 5 days, as the cold snap unleashed its insane wrath upon Texas, Chelsea stayed in the spare room and became friends with the family (including their pet dog!) even as her own apartment ran out of electricity and water.
“I definitely ate a lot better here. They made me feel comfortable and made me feel like part of the family.” Chelsea Timmons beamed.
“We have daughters and we hope if they were ever in a situation like this that there would be someone who would open their house and help them,” - Doug Condon
Author's note
For those who are new here, I have been writing about real life Heroes of Kindness for over 4 years now and have compiled over 200 heroes from all across the globe.
It is my personal initiative to help dispel the negativity that surrounds us and help you have faith in humanity once more.
My first solo book, Heroes of Kindness, paying tribute to 50 real life heroes, is now available on Kindle / (US Edition here)
***
This post is part of the 'We Are the World Blogfest'.
On the last Friday of each month, bloggers from around the world join together, sharing news that warms the cockles of our heart. No story is too big or small, as long as it goes beyond religion and politics, into the core of humanity.
All we ask is you link to a human news story on your blog on the last Friday of each month, one that shows love, humanity and brotherhood. Use the hashtag #WATWB on social media.
Keep your post to below 500 words, as much as possible.
The hosts this month for #WATWB are Roshan Radhakrishnan, Shilpa Garg, Susan Scott and Sylvia McGrath
0 comments
Let me know what you think.