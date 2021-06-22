It has been tough.

Just when we thought we had gotten through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that had changed the world, we were forced to deal with the reality that what we had survived was but the first wave and in less than a fortnight, the second wave had already engulfed us with a far greater wrath.





Global and India ’s own statistics reveal what we always suspected – that the aged and elderly are the most vulnerable to the corona virus, more so when they have pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease.





Where I work, the intensive care unit (ICU) beds have been filled for over a month now. It is disheartening to lose even a single patient in these hard times, and we often comfort ourselves at the end of a long shift by remembering those men and women who successfully leave our ICU and eventually our hospital, having survived COVID-19.













The days ahead for those recovering following the infection are crucial and our team makes the extra effort to counsel them before they leave the hospital.

It matters because they need to rebuild their strength, both from within and outside, to avoid further complications in the days ahead.





Helping them recover requires one to make certain that

they have adequate rest at home,

are placed in a positive frame of mind after this harrowing experience,

receive their medication on time and of course,

get a proper balanced diet.





All this holds true even for those who have not been infected to date, of course. Just because your test has become negative does not mean you let your guard down. Remain motivated, take all precautions, maintain social distancing and yes, build a strong immunity for yourselves and your loved ones.





True, these are troubling times but honestly, we are actually better off today than we were a year ago. Our knowledge about the virus has increased manifold and we know what steps to take not just to avoid getting infected but also to boost our immunity as well.





The key from here on will be to ensure we implement these steps devotedly so that both we and everyone around us who matters to us gets through this safe and sound.



