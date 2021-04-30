In my previous post, I showcased 15 acts of kindness caught on camera. I felt that was a lot... so like any good future politician, I doubled down. Here's 50 more acts of kindness from across the world.









The truth is there are literally thousands more and watching them can be the most uplifting thing you do for yourself at the end of a bad day.





In today's acts of kindness from across the world caught on camera, you will find:

The young boy who braved teasing by his friends for two years to grow and donate his hair for his friend suffering from a genetic condition leaving her bald.

a daughter doing sign language for the entire lyrics as the band played so that her deaf dad could enjoy a rock concert.

A crowd lifting an entire bus to save a cyclist.

Helping the elderly cross a busy street.

Helping a fellow athlete who has collapsed finish the race.

Cafe keeps doors open after night to keep stray dogs safe during the freezing winters.









There's also (take a really deep breath):

the stranger who gives a piggy back ride to the elderly man who is stuck in between busy traffic.

the boyfriend who shaves his head off in solidarity with his girlfriend suffering from cancer.

animal rescues galore.

the simple act of giving an impoverished child a doll and witnessing her joy.

a young man struggling financially himself taking the time out to buy breakfast for the homeless in his neighbourhood.













That's 50 acts in all that you got to witness in just 20 minutes. See how simple most of them were and yet, how amazing it feels to the receiver of the kindness.





Even the simplest act of kindness can have a bigger impact than you will ever know. Never forget that, no matter how dark the world outside appears.