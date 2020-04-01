







Every year, Aleem puts up a bright red mailbox at his deli. This mailbox, meant exclusively for 'letters to the North Pole' - initially placed as a fun Christmas decoration - took a funny turn when young children started to actually drop off letters meant for Santa Claus. The letters would be filled with requests for gifts, often. Most kids would also chat with Santa Claus and ask questions like what elves wear and how his reindeers fly. Aleem Chaudhry, the owner of Gino's Stop-N-Buy deli situated in San Antonio provides his customers with yummy sandwiches. But he's got another special gift that makes him a godsend when Christmas arrives.



Cute, yes. But it's what happens next that makes Aleem a human gem. You see, he makes sure every child gets a response.





In a single year, Aleem Chaudhry received, read and wrote back to over 400 children's letters.





And as if that wasn't enough, he followed it up in 2019 by going even bigger, setting up a letter-writing station next to the magical red mailbox filled with marker pens, envelopes and paper so that the young kids who visit his store can write to Santa directly and sometime around Christmas, wake up to 'an actual response' from Santa Claus himself.

You can check out Aleem in action in the video below.







Heroes of Kindness:





