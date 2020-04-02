“From the unexpected $1,000 checks to the obviously financially struggling people in line that gave extra above their tickets, I have been bowled over by people’s generosity. It has been a roller coaster ride for her and all of us in the family, too, from destitution to solvency.”

- Marsha Donahue





95 year old Barbara Hinckley from Auburn, Maine suffered a terrible loss last year, being robbed of her entire life savings. Targeted by a con artist, the normally astute ex-librarian was convinced that she had won a contest with a prize of $2.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz. Progressively fooling her, the conman succeeded in emptying her bank account worth $16,000 (Rs 11.9 lakhs) leaving the old woman penniless and her family distraught.When the former Governor of Maine John Baldacci heard about what had happened, he struck upon a unique way to help Barbara. In January 2020, John Baldacci held a spaghetti fundraiser to raise funds for the old lady.Based on the secret recipe that used to be served by his family at their old restaurant, the Governor himself cooked and served over 60 pounds of noodles, 17 gallons of sauce, salads and rolls for over 400 people that night. The police also used the event as a teaching moment, explaining to the diners the various online scams around and how to detect them.And even though the entry fee was capped at a small $5, people still opened their wallets and paid more. When the final tallies came in, the event had raised $18,000 - more than the money the old woman lost.Hinckley's daughter, Marsha, was overwhelmed by the love shown to her mother by the people of Maine.