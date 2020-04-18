Dave McAdams, a well loved community member who coaches youth baseball, runs a coffee shop called The Local Coffee Company in Oak Grove, Oregon. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived as he was diagnosed with cancer for the third time and informed by doctors that there was not much they could do and he had only a few weeks left.

In an amazing act of compassion, Pixie Adams, the owner of Moonlight Coffee - one of Dave's main competitors in the community - stepped away from her own business and started working at Dave's coffee house. She volunteered and worked at The Local Coffee Company for free, helping generate additional money to pay for the medical bills.





Pixie Adams working the drive-thru at Dave's shop





In the end, Pixie - herself a breast cancer survivor - worked at her competitor's drive-thru for free, created a Facebook event page and spread awareness and got the whole community to rally behind Dave. Cars queued up outside the drive-thru for hours and in 5 hours, Pixie earned The Local Coffee Company $3000 - more than they had ever earned in a single day.





“It’s supposed to be friendship over business, community over competition. I am here supporting them, trying to generate attention for their business to help make sure that after Dave is gone, they still have the ability to keep the coffee place open."

