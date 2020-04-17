For years, Glen Oliver had a peculiar routine at a Tim Horton's drive thru. In addition to paying for his own coffee, he would pay for the order of the person behind him and insist that the restaurant workers tell the customer to have a great day 'in case they're not already having one."





It was a simple gesture of kindness and Glen never waited to see the reactions of the customers behind him in the drive-thru.

He did not realize the impact of his kindness until his wife brought to his notice an article in the opinion column of the Durham Region news outlet.













The anonymous writer spoke of how they were at the Tim Horton's drive-thru in Peckering, Ontario, planning to get a coffee and then head home, write a letter and end their life. It was when the writer went to pay the cash that the cashier informed him that his bill had been paid by the man in the SUV which just left and that he had given them a message to convey as well.





"Have a great day."





Looking back on the day, the man wrote the following.





"I wondered why someone would buy coffee for a stranger for no reason. Why me? Why today? If I was a religious sort I would take this as a sign. This random act of kindness was directed at me on this day for a purpose. I decided at that moment to change my plans for the day and do something nice for someone. I ended up helping a neighbor take groceries out of her car and into the house.”





In the following months, the writer said that he made an effort to do one kind thing for someone else every day which 'has enriched my life in more ways than I could've imagined." He ended with the following words - "To the nice man in the SUV … thank you from the bottom of my heart, and know your kind gesture has truly saved a life. On July 18, 2017, I not only had a great day, I had the greatest day!”





Glen Oliver in front of the Tim Hortons drive-thru











As you can see in the video , when news reporters tracked Glen down, he could barely contain his tears knowing his simple action of buying someone a free coffee and wishing them a great day would save their life someday.





It’s the least I can do for some people you know? It’s like holding the door. It’s exponential now, you know? Like such a small, insignificant thing to most people just turned out to be … the planets align for somebody.”

- Oliver























