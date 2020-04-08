24 year old industrial engineer Guillermo Martinez, worked in a toy shop, developing and selling toys. When he first bought a 3D printer, it was purely for entertainment purposes. He would go through YouTube tutorials on building robots and gadgets and enjoyed making this. The world changed for him the day he came across a tutorial showing how to build a prosthetic limb.













"I started making many 3D-printed hand prostheses for fun. Then I thought to myself, 'what if this can actually help someone?' - Guillermo Martinez





Having planned a trip to Kenya to meet an NGO, Guillermo asked if anyone would require a prosthesis. He was shocked by the number of responses he received. That journey to Kenya would change his life forever.





"There are everyday things we do in our daily lives that we take for granted and we don't realize how lucky we are. For others it's a constant struggle, and that's why I set up Ayúdame3D to do my own bit, however small."

- Guillermo Martinez













The devices are made of plastic and works with high-tension wires and rubber bands. Rotating the natural joint creates a movement in the fingers of the prosthesis. This means that the 3D prosthesis is not just for show but allows the user to do various normal activities like gardening and sewing. The prosthesis he created is also capable of carrying up to 10 kgs.













There were multiple hurdles, of course. Money remained an obvious issue in a country where most Kenyans earned less than $2 a day (creating and fitting a normal prosthesis can cost $1000). Thus he started seeking help online, through donations and NGOs and using the funds he receives from them.













Guillermo via Ayúdame3D delivered over 150 prosthetic last year to people in need in over 34 countries... all free of charge.





Heroes of Kindness:





Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z & #AtoZChallenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the world . The aim is to remind you that there is still plenty of good human beings all around you... to inspire you to smile once more.

You can follow my 2020 Edition of Heroes of Kindness here.



Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here:



















