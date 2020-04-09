For 40 years, Mike Howard would travel across Harlan County with a singular purpose - to brighten the lives of families there. Dressed as Santa, he delivered thousands of toys to children and families who could not afford Christmas. He would stand by the roadside as winter approached, seeking donations from the public for toys. Working with other family members in their workshop (which sits on a road named 'Santa Lane', I kid you not!), he would collect and wrap around 3500 gifts to distribute. Then, on Christmas eve, pickups filled with toys could be seen driving across Harlan County delivering toys to thousands of houses.













Mike Howard came to be known as the 'Mountain Santa' for his gracious act of kindness.





Mike Howard seeking donations











Underneath the jolly red suit and white beard though, there was a tragedy not many knew about. And it eventually got the better of the Mountain Santa. In 2018, Mike lost his long battle with cancer, a blow further deepened for the family when his wife Barbara passed away months later.





The late Mike Howard aka the 'Mountain Santa'









And yet, as December came by that year, Harlan County woke up to find a Christmas miracle - the Mountain Santa had returned with a row of pickups to deliver gifts to families once more.





Dozens of pickups, all filled with yours, led by the 'Mountain Santa' of Harlan County









How did this happen?





Even as he mourned the loss of both his parents Mike and Barbara, son Jordan Howard worked non-stop to ensure the Mountain Santa tradition did not end. He donned the same robes his father wore, went out to the roads seeking aid, bought the toys and gift-wrapped them all.





In 2019, Jordan Howard successfully completed his second year as the Mountain Santa, continuing a family tradition of bringing joy and hope to thousands of families.











