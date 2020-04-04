A Simple Gesture forces LGBTQ Families to Introspect
What does it feel like to be rejected by your own family, simply because your beliefs are different from theirs? To be isolated and cut off? Painful as it is to say, the truth is there are millions around suffering this heartbreaking pain even today, unable to even cry in front of a cynical world as they walk alone. One father understood and decided to make a difference.
Howie Dittman attended the Pittsburgh Pride Parade in June 2019, an event organized to support the LGBTQ population around. It was a event where people walked around, laughing, dancing and celebrating. But there were more emotions hidden behind the smiles, as Dittman realized before the day was over.
Dittman attended along with a local volunteer group consisting of friends, all dressed up in shirts that simply read 'Free Dad Hugs' and 'Free Mum Hugs'.
The message was simple - "We know some of you have been rejected by your families for being gay or transgender. We understand. We are here for you. Come to us." They expected to get a few smiles and hugs. Nobody anticipated the reaction that followed.
People from the Pride approached them and broke down in tears as they hugged Dittman, holding on tight. One man spoke of having been kicked out the house by his parents when he told them he was gay, the family refusing to answer his calls ever since.
“I felt a tiny bit of that pain that he carries with him every minute of every day. He was abandoned because of who he loves.”
Another woman's tearful hug gutted Dittman who was left wondering how much she had suffered because of being abandoned by her family and how she must have yearned for just one phone call from her parents. By the end of the day, he and his friends had given 'free dad hugs' to over 500 emotional men and women of all ages at the parade/
In Dittman's own words -
“Imagine that, parents. Imagine that your child feels SO LOST FROM YOU that they sink into the arms of a complete stranger and sob endlessly just because that stranger is wearing a shirt offering hugs from a dad. Think of the depths of their pain. Try to imagine how deep those cuts must be.”
Dittman's post on Facebook about what he witnessed and the anguish he felt in these hearts went viral and has (as of April 2020) 374,000 likes with 265,000 shares. It opened up the floodgates with thousands relating their story of being abandoned and how they are coping with the pain in silence.
Dittman's simple gesture of offering a hug - something you and I take for granted around the ones we love - broke the hidden wall and brought the conversation into the public, forcing parents to reevaluate their stand while, most importantly, allowing the LGBTQ crowd to realize that they were not alone - that there
were are people around who care for them and love them for who they are.
Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here:
Howie Dittman attended the Pittsburgh Pride Parade in June 2019, an event organized to support the LGBTQ population around. It was a event where people walked around, laughing, dancing and celebrating. But there were more emotions hidden behind the smiles, as Dittman realized before the day was over.
Dittman attended along with a local volunteer group consisting of friends, all dressed up in shirts that simply read 'Free Dad Hugs' and 'Free Mum Hugs'.
The message was simple - "We know some of you have been rejected by your families for being gay or transgender. We understand. We are here for you. Come to us." They expected to get a few smiles and hugs. Nobody anticipated the reaction that followed.
People from the Pride approached them and broke down in tears as they hugged Dittman, holding on tight. One man spoke of having been kicked out the house by his parents when he told them he was gay, the family refusing to answer his calls ever since.
“I felt a tiny bit of that pain that he carries with him every minute of every day. He was abandoned because of who he loves.”
Another woman's tearful hug gutted Dittman who was left wondering how much she had suffered because of being abandoned by her family and how she must have yearned for just one phone call from her parents. By the end of the day, he and his friends had given 'free dad hugs' to over 500 emotional men and women of all ages at the parade/
In Dittman's own words -
“Imagine that, parents. Imagine that your child feels SO LOST FROM YOU that they sink into the arms of a complete stranger and sob endlessly just because that stranger is wearing a shirt offering hugs from a dad. Think of the depths of their pain. Try to imagine how deep those cuts must be.”
Dittman's post on Facebook about what he witnessed and the anguish he felt in these hearts went viral and has (as of April 2020) 374,000 likes with 265,000 shares. It opened up the floodgates with thousands relating their story of being abandoned and how they are coping with the pain in silence.
Dittman's simple gesture of offering a hug - something you and I take for granted around the ones we love - broke the hidden wall and brought the conversation into the public, forcing parents to reevaluate their stand while, most importantly, allowing the LGBTQ crowd to realize that they were not alone - that there
Heroes of Kindness:
Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z & #AtoZChallenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the world. The aim is to remind you that there is still plenty of good human beings all around you... to inspire you to smile once more.
You can follow my 2020 Edition of Heroes of Kindness here.
Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here:
2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews
2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews
1 comments
Real life heroes make the world a better place.Love this series RoshanReplyDelete
So what do you think ?