There was a time in the 1980s when a young Michael Esmond struggled to pay his utility bills. During one of the coldest winters in Florida back then, he had his gas shut off and struggled through the entire winter with no heating. The memory of those horrible days came back to the elder veteran this 2019 as Christmas approached and a horrible winter loomed. Having seen better days since then, the Florida business owner no longer has to worry about paying his bills. But he knew there were others not as fortunate as he was.













So he went ahead and first found out who all in his community of 6000 people were at most risk of losing their utilities disconnected. There were 36 families, he found out. Days later, all 36 families received cards from the city. They feared it was warnings about the impending shutdown of their gas and electricity. Instead the cards simply read -





"It is our honour and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas. You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay. On behalf of Gulf Breeze Pools and Spa, we here at the City of Gulf Breeze would like to wish you and your family a happy holiday season."





Not wanting to watch the present families suffer like he did 40 years ago, the owner of the Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas (you guessed it), Michael Esmond paid off all their bills so three dozen families in his community could have a pleasant end to the year.









The season of giving is here. Michael Esmond paid off 36 families’ utility bills. He found out who was at risk of having their power turned off. He spent $4,600 making their holidays a little less stressful.



Instead of warnings, the families received these cards. @weartv pic.twitter.com/7C3YGcy3oG — Danielle Apolinar (@DanielleApoNews) December 17, 2019









Heroes of Kindness:





Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z & #AtoZChallenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the world . The aim is to remind you that there is still plenty of good human beings all around you... to inspire you to smile once more.

