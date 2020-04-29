Kindness in the times of #COVID19 : Indian Edition

Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition


As the title explains, here are some lovely examples of kindness from people across India during these harsh times of the corona virus lockdown.
---

Indian police constable


When a pregnant woman reached the hospital for delivery, she was informed that she would need a caesarian section and would have to arrange blood for the same. Due to the lockdown, there was no way to get people for the same and the woman and her husband - a farm worker - had no option but to return home. Unfortunately, with no ambulance to take them back, the pregnant lady had to walk 7 kilometers. Midway through their journey, they were stopped by police constable S Syed Abuthaheer. After he understood their situation, he arranged lunch for them and asked them to wait awhile. Once his duty ended at 2 pm, he took them back to the hospital and donated blood. He stayed back till the dbaby was delivered at 10 pm. When the media reported this story, the district SP rewarded Abu's good work by giving him Rs 1,000. The DGP gave him Rs 10,000 too. What did he do? He gave that money too to the new parents. 

---

Lokamani Garu of East Godavari district came to the limelight for a simple act of kindness straight from the heart. After receiving her monthly salary of Rs 3500 ($45), she immediately used a part of it to buy cold drinks for the nearby policemen struggling on duty in the sweltering heat. Touched by her act, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang had her traced and personally thanked her via video call.
---

With millions struggling to get a single meal during the lockdown, a woman in Mumbai has teamed up with over ten NGOs to prepare food to feed nearly 1,00,000 people every day. Nikhat Muhammadi and her team prepare food at Bhisti Mohalla Sunni Muslim Ghanchi Jamaatkhana in Mumbai and ensure it is distributed to nearby slums. She prepares only vegetarian food to ensure nobody suffers any restrictions due to religious beliefs. 

  

 ---

news article of bangalore police during covid19 lockdown
Bangalore police distributed over 30,000 packets of sanitary pads to women living in 657 labour camps during this lockdown.

---


 Mahita Nagaraj, a digital marketing professional from Bangalore, created Caremongers India, a Facebook group that offers help to those most at risk of health complications due to disability like the elderly and disabled. Over 6500 people volunteer and when requests for help come, the nearest volunteer helps them in whatever way possible.  

cartoon of children painting on wall


---

Bangalore based organization Hasiru Dala identified more than 1000 vulnerable waste-picker families in 6 cities of the state of Karnataka and providing care kits (which includes rice, lentils and soap) directly to their homes. 

women helping during covid lockdown in India


---

7 year old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Mizoram donated his entire pocket money of Rs 333 to help those in need. 6 year old Binjit from Assam donated his money to help in the construction of a COVID19 hospital.
---

In UP, about 50 transgenders have gotten together and using their meagre savings to provide food to over 100 people every day. 

---

When 100s of migrant workers were left stranded with no money or food in Kasargod, the worst hit district in Kerala, retired telephone operator Abdul Khader came to the rescue. He found accommodation for 131 labourers (which included televisions, fans and a kitchen) and provided food for 10 days for them. When asked about the expense, Abdul Khader said, "That's ok. What if the corona takes me tomorrow. The best thing money can do is the satiate the hunger of a person."   

kerala man helping migrants

---

In a wonderful gesture, Amritsar police bought the entire stock from an elderly vegetable seller and sent him home to be safe. The police then distributed the food to those in need.

