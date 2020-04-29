DGP AP, Shri Gautam Sawang, IPS saluted the magnanimous gesture of Smt Lokamani of East Godavari District who on receiving her monthly salary of Rs.3,500 bought cold drinks for the police staff who were working in this extreme heat #Kindness #PolicingthePandemic #APpolice #COVID pic.twitter.com/3yzSPXpZYU — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) April 18, 2020

Lokamani Garu of East Godavari district came to the limelight for a simple act of kindness straight from the heart. After receiving her monthly salary of Rs 3500 ($45), she immediately used a part of it to buy cold drinks for the nearby policemen struggling on duty in the sweltering heat. Touched by her act, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang had her traced and personally thanked her via video call.

---





With millions struggling to get a single meal during the lockdown, a woman in Mumbai has teamed up with over ten NGOs to prepare food to feed nearly 1,00,000 people every day. Nikhat Muhammadi and her team prepare food at Bhisti Mohalla Sunni Muslim Ghanchi Jamaatkhana in Mumbai and ensure it is distributed to nearby slums. She prepares only vegetarian food to ensure nobody suffers any restrictions due to religious beliefs.