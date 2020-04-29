Kindness in the times of #COVID19 : Indian Edition
Constable B.Amareswari works as a person security to Telangana Governor. Her duty hours are 4rm 6am-9pm, next day rest. On her off, she stiches masks out of blouse pieces n distributes it to houses(3 per head). So far, she has stiched 3000 masks but says her target is 5000. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Boh6PhR8tI— @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 16, 2020
DGP AP, Shri Gautam Sawang, IPS saluted the magnanimous gesture of Smt Lokamani of East Godavari District who on receiving her monthly salary of Rs.3,500 bought cold drinks for the police staff who were working in this extreme heat #Kindness #PolicingthePandemic #APpolice #COVID pic.twitter.com/3yzSPXpZYU— AP Police (@APPOLICE100) April 18, 2020
6 year old Binjit from Assam donated his money to help in the construction of a COVID19 hospital.
Meet 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai(Mizoram) , he donated his entire savings of ₹333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xtmX8xOcDW— M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 31, 2020
Meet six year old boy Binjit from Assam (Darrang district) ,who donated the money he saved for buying a bicycle to construct COVID-19 Hospital to Assam Government . #IndiaFightsCorona— M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 31, 2020
PC : @Nabaprajanma pic.twitter.com/Rllq6LyPZW
Well done! @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/PYWvzovByQ— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 24, 2020
