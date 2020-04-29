







I disagree with that line of thought.

I read recently that certain Indian celebrities were trolled and even made to apologize for posting pictures of themselves enjoying with their children / leading a life of privilege while millions were suffering during this horrible COVID19 lockdown. Talking to friends about it, I realized that even they had stopped posting happy pictures of food and their family life because they were hurt by comments pointing out how others were suffering right now.



Breakfast a few days ago was pancakes with passion fruit syrup and kiwi fruits.

COVID19 is the latest of what has been a never-ending stream of disasters - natural and ideology-induced - that has plagued millions in India alone. The people who can see these posts are those who are themselves privileged to have access to an internet and can afford to spend time on frivolous social media apps like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People like you and I. The ones who suffer the most today are the ones who have least access to these 'luxuries.'





The difference between COVID19 and the Australian bushfires or a religious pogrom is that this time, it affects you. That is all. And so, suddenly, what someone else does is seen as a privilege even though they have been posting these pictures for months during other disasters.





Mainstream media as it exists today is divided between inciting hatred and showcasing suffering. My whole ' Heroes of Kindness ' series where I actively search for and showcase kind acts by normal people around the world originated from the fact that I gave up on the media showing positive stories.





Now, more than ever, the world needs positive posts.

We need the funny baby pictures, the flawed & fabulous cooking attempts and the pics of bygone vacations. We need pictures of families together and anecdotes of how couples met and fell in love. We need TV show reviews and childhood pictures. Dog pics, cat pics, even pet snake pics - we need them all. And oh yes, we need the memes, silly and smart alike.









Home-made mini cheesecakes - kiwi, passion fruit, mango and mixed berries.





For you, it may be nothing. But for someone, this may be the only positive thing that see all day on their timeline. Yes, it is a vicarious living but it is enough to get someone through one more bad day... to hold to till good days come.

I know. Because I am a living example of that.





What positivity would you get seeing pictures of me bearing the scars of a tight suffocating N95 mask as I look after people in the ICU, wondering if they will be alive a week from now?





Understand this - showcasing your happiness while mocking someone's pain is definitely wrong. Showcasing your happiness is not. There is a clear difference.











