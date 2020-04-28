Kindness in the time of #COVID19
Across the world, the corona virus has spread its tentacles, shutting down countries, killing lakhs of innocent people and leaving millions more severely affected. During these hard times, it is worth it to take a step back from all the pain and sorrow and admire the kindness that has also come to the fore. To remind ourselves that, irrespective of our creed or religion, there are people doing selfless good deeds all over the world right now.
Here are 10 moments of kindness during this global lockdown that will brighten up your day.
|Volunteers from Dera Kar Sewa Sant Baba Bhuri Wale organisation distribute food to people in need in Amritsar.
|Signboard outside a restaurant in Nepal offering free food to stranded tourists
In Spain, a taxi driver was known for taking patients to the hospital, free of charge.— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 18, 2020
One day, he got a call to pickup a patient from the hospital.
When he arrived, doctors and nurses surprised him with a standing ovation, plus an envelope of money. 🇪🇸🚕pic.twitter.com/OOL6WOcLJb
Sikh charity Turbans 4 Australia are helping out those self-isolating. 👳♂️— Jamie Travers (@JamieTravers) April 1, 2020
They're delivering hot meals and hampers of essentials to the doorsteps of those unable to leave the house. 🍛
My first report for @SBSNews 📺 pic.twitter.com/QXv8Zjcqkc
My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB— Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020
#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird— April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020
#somegoodnews this is my neighbor mowing my yard for my family while I’m deployed. Sometimes, he has pizza sent to our house on nights my wife happens to be at wits end with our 4 girls. He’s our guardian angel! His name is Art Cruz, a retired paratrooper, and a wonderful friend. pic.twitter.com/4vAt78CAuV— Geoff Carmichael (@geoffcarmichael) March 25, 2020
#SomeGoodNews My fiancé and I had to move our wedding into our backyard! Since no family or friends were able to attend, they surprised us with a drive-by reception! @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/sF8gQiHNgN— mckenely (@mckenely_scott) March 30, 2020
