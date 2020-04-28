Heroes of Kindness:

Since 2017, every year, I take up the #BlogchatterA2Z & #AtoZChallenge and focus on showcasing lovely real-life heroes from around the world . The aim is to remind you that there is still plenty of good human beings all around you... to inspire you to smile once more.

You can follow my 2020 Edition of Heroes of Kindness here.



Want more stories of compassion? I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here: