The owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Toledo, Ohio, Jitendra Singh was confronted with a sticky situation when one of his employees alerted him to the fact that a teenage boy was stealing snacks in his shop.













After confirming it via security footage, Jitendra confronted the boy when he approached the front counter, demanding the youngster take out all the stolen merchandise. Apologizing as he removed the snacks from his pockets, the teen explained that he was only stealing the food because he and his brother had no food to eat and were starving.





As an eye witness confirmed, Jitendra responded by telling the cashier (who had the police on the phone) to hang up before turning to the teenager and telling him "This is not food. You want food. I'll give you food."





Jitendra then made the boy go back and collect pizzas, sandwiches, chicken, fruits and meals in multiple bags from the various aisles in his store - before letting the stunned boy take it all home for free. When the story went viral after an eye-witness described the amazing sequence of events in a Facebook post, Jitendra had the most nonchalant response when asked about it.





"It’s not going to make any difference to me if I give him some food because we make a lot of food, we sell a lot of food. If he goes to jail then he’s definitely not going to do anything good in life.”













Thanks to his decision, the boy who would have surely ended up in jail and had a criminal record for life got a second chance, good food for his starving brother and even an offer to come join the store for work once he becomes eligible.



























