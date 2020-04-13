43 year old Latonya Young worked hard, looking to make ends meet while providing for her children too. She held two jobs, a hairstylist during the day time and an Uber driver by night. Having had to drop out of school at the young age of 16 to raise her first child, she was forced to delay earning an Associates Degree in criminal justice now because she could not pay the outstanding balance at her school now.





So imagine her shock when she received a call late one night informing her that she could attend school from the next morning as the balance of $700 had been paid off.













What really happened?

During a recent Uber trip she had undertaken, Latonya struck up a conversation with her passenger, talking about her life as a working mom and the sacrifices that came with it. She didn't think much of the conversation and carried on with her work after the passenger left, seeking out Uber fares. Her words had struck a heart though. Kevin Esch, the passenger in the backseat, decided to seek out her school and pay off her bills so that Latonya could stop doing two jobs and focus on completing her course. He later revealed that he found the struggling mom an inspiration and that he felt blessed to help her pursue her own dreams after putting them on the backburner for so long.













A stunned and grateful Latonya decided to honour his kindness and studied hard, earning A's and B's in her final semester to clear her exams. Fittingly, when the time came to collect her diploma certificate, Latonya made sure Kevin was there to attend the ceremony.





Thanks to a random conversation between an Uber driver and passenger, a woman was able to attend school, complete her degree in criminal justice and now pursues her bachelor's degree, aiming to become a lawyer.





The two still remain in touch to this day.











