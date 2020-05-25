Simple announcement and one that I am very proud of.

Heroes of Kindness releases today for the first time ever as an e-book.













Heroes of Kindness was a series that I began on my blog in 2017 as part of countering the darkness of the media. The plan behind this series was always to provide hope and happiness to the reader by showcasing real-life acts of kindness across the world. Till date, I've written over a 130 articles on them, featuring over 200 kind people from across the world.





This book features 50 of those stories that I chose to showcase here. As you will see when you read the book, everyone is capable of being a hero of kindness - doctors, shopkeepers, teachers, lottery ticket sellers... even murderers! Kindness cuts across all religions too in this book with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs (and surely a few atheists and agnostics in there too, I am sure.) all showcasing that choosing humanity is what really matters in the end.





In the book, you can just read the titles of each story from the 'Table of Content' page and click the story you feel like reading to go directly to that page. I've also included a detailed 'origin story' as well as a foreword from a dear friend, one of the bloggers from the 'older generation' - the first decade of blogging in India when we first got to know each other, nearly 14 years ago.





I am really indebted to Blogchatter in this regard. They motivated me to stop dilly-dallying and work to convert this series into an ebook and thus help it reach a wider audience.





Without further adieu, I present to you - Heroes of Kindness.









Click here to download the book for FREE











For those of you who love to read, there are more books featured in the #BlogchatterEbook 2020 Library in various categories, including non-fiction, culture & philosophy, food & travel, poetry & motivational. You can find those 63 new ebooks here





