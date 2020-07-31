Following the lockdown, keeping in mind the need for social distancing in these unique times, children across the Indian state of Kerala rejoined school from their own living rooms via online classes.





Not all were so fortunate though. Teachers at the St. John Bosco Upper Primary School in Kochi soon realized that a group of six children belonging to classes 5 - 7 were not attending these classes. Unlike the usual scenario where bunking classes would be the likely reason, here the answer was more heartbreaking.





These six children of migrant workers from the neighbouring state of Karnataka had been living with their parents under the Vallarpadam Bridge in Kochi (literally, under the bridge with no wall, bed, door or electricity) for the last decade. They had no access to mobile phones, laptops or online classes and had instead taken to joining their parents sell fish at the market.













Determined not to give up on the students, the amazing teachers at St John Bosco decided to bring the school to the children instead! Four teachers took up the challenge, downloading the previous day's classes and even preparing charts and games to keep the children engaged.





“The first few days, we would come an hour early to clean up the area to create a classroom environment and boost the morale of these students.”

Elizabeth Fernandez, headmistress.





After taking classes online, the teachers took all appropriate precautions and then traveled every day for long distances just to reach the bridge and take classes for these children using these charts and their own laptops. In addition to providing free education to these children for the last two years, during this unique phase, the school provided supplies like pens, notebooks, crayons, sanitizers and masks to the children.













"Every June, we join the classes at St. John Bosco if we’re not in Mysuru. But this year we thought we couldn’t because of the virus. We couldn’t even go back to Mysuru, so we were going to the fish markets with our parents every day. But by the time school was about to start, Elizabeth ma’am and Neema ma’am came and spoke to our parents and started taking classes for all six of us."

- Dhanya, Class 7.

















"There are many things that were beyond our control when it came to the situation of these six children. But when it came to bringing a smile on their faces or providing them with an education, we knew we had the resources. This is why we continue to take classes for these children, even if it is just for an hour."

Elizabeth Fernandez, headmistress.















What more can really be said? These teachers - Elizabeth Fernandez, Shamiya Baby, Neena Thomas and Susan Mable - are angels in human form. It is one of the easiest decisions for me to add them to the list of Heroes of Kindness who make the world a better place.





Author's note





For those who are new here, I have been writing about real life Heroes of Kindness for over 4 years now and have compiled over 200 heroes from all across the globe. It is my personal initiative to help dispel the negativity that surrounds us and help you have faith in humanity once more.



