







Like many, I too used the newly gained free time during this lockdown to hone my skills in cooking. From a delightful yakhni pulao to a decadent cupcake series, there were quite a few indulgences over the last few months. Now that we have unlocked the quarantine, things are different though.





Outside, the streets are jam-packed while within, the hospitals are crowded and the operation theatres filled with elective surgeries once more. While it was never a real break for us doctors, our world has definitely changed now. In addition to daily surgeries, we must make up for three months of pending surgeries even as an invisible sword of Damocles lies forever over our heads this time in the form of a certain microscopic virus. The stress levels are understandably higher. I imagine that feeling applies to all sectors as they return to work in this new world. So what can we do about it?













Here are some tips from my side on how to manage your health in a busy lifestyle in India





a) Healthier Food Choices

While giving up fried food has been tough for someone as gluttonous as me, there are visible benefits following this sacrifice. Things I have modified include:

choosing to add more vegetables in my diet,

reducing fatty food and

focusing on lean proteins as an alternative source of protein.





b) Adequate Hydration

Reminiscent of my school days, I carry a water bottle with me to work now to ensure I remain hydrated as the day goes by. Trust me. This simple step works wonders!





c) Fitness Regimen

This has always been my Achilles heel and I still struggle but I am trying harder these days. Things that are working for me include more walking, climbing up staircases and less time in front of the television. What I still need to incorporate is some short bursts of high intensity exercise.

d) Keeping Track

In my opinion, everyone focused on achieving their healthcare goals needs to keep track of it personally, be it on paper or via apps.

In a journal, I keep track of my blood pressure and sugar levels in addition to noting fluctuations in weight.

Digitally, I allow apps like Take Care from ICICI Lombard to do the hard work and keep a track of all my official health requirements including my Mediclaim E-cards and my health insurance policies (and my motor insurance policy, I just realized!) while also helping me set up teleconsultations with doctors, book direct appointments and even directly avail prescribed medicines.





e) Adequate Rest for Mind & Body

It is difficult especially in this insane year but focus on giving yourself a break every single day. This is not just about the eight hours of sleep everyone talks about but also:

Distancing your mind from social media and the news too.

Find a hobby that relaxes you – for me, setting up the aquarium and watching the betta fish & guppies grow has been an amazing stress-reliever.

Stress, incidentally, also causes us to overeat and gain weight so healing your mind also helps in that regard too.

Staying healthy while walking back into a busy work schedule can be challenging but if you plan well and do it right, it can be rewarding.













This combination is working for me. How has the transition to restarting a hectic life been for you? Are you on the right path to #RestartRight?



