My Captain America Siamese Fighting Fish

by - July 29, 2020

growth of siamese fighting fish


Before and after pictures of the siamese fighting fish presently chilling in our tank. We named him Captain America (for obvious reasons). The first picture was taken two months ago. You can see that there is a visible fin growth, especially the red section.

Like the comic book character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe , this fellow too is relatively docile and lives peacefully alongside smaller guppy and a golden algae eater.

siamese fighter fish


I have written about my experiences with siamese fighters a.k.a. betta fish earlier, discussing their bubble nest as well as really cool pictures and even a video of their unique mating ritual and depositing of eggs into the bubble nest.



What pets do you have currently?


