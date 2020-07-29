My Captain America Siamese Fighting Fish
Before and after pictures of the siamese fighting fish presently chilling in our tank. We named him Captain America (for obvious reasons). The first picture was taken two months ago. You can see that there is a visible fin growth, especially the red section.
Like the comic book character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe , this fellow too is relatively docile and lives peacefully alongside smaller guppy and a golden algae eater.
I have written about my experiences with siamese fighters a.k.a. betta fish earlier, discussing their bubble nest as well as really cool pictures and even a video of their unique mating ritual and depositing of eggs into the bubble nest.
You can also check out some of my other fish here on Instagram.
What pets do you have currently?
Wow- this is quite the red and blue fish - love the red striations in its fins. Gorgeous pics and what a unique pet too Doc.ReplyDelete
Yes. I like the colour combination myself :)Delete
Gorgeous!ReplyDelete
Yup... He is.Delete
