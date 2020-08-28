Inspired by children's book, 1st grade student feeds homeless in her locality #WATWB
6 year old Paris Williams is in first grade. She is also the head of her own non-profit organization Paris Cares that works to feed the homeless in her locality.
Inspired after reading the children's book "One Boy's Magic" by Cari Chadwick Deal in which a boy uses his powers to feed the homeless, Paris expressed her desire to her mother to do something similar in real life.
Along with her parents, the little girl made over 500 care packages that had food as well as essentials and delivered it to the homeless at St. Louis, all via non-contact mode of delivery in view of the corona pandemic. In addition to this, she delivered over 250 meals to essential workers in the area. She wrote messages and drew smileys on all 500 care packages to let the homeless know she cared.
"It makes me really proud because with everything that’s going on in the world this small child who is entering first grade has such a big heart. She wants to give. She wants to help others.”
- Alicia Marshall, mother of Paris Williams
Paris isn't done yet either. She is already planning a Thanksgiving hot meal drive for the homeless and looking to start a toy fund aimed at children during Christmas.
Six years old. Remember that.
Author's note
For those who are new here, I have been writing about real life Heroes of Kindness for over 4 years now and have compiled over 200 heroes from all across the globe. It is my personal initiative to help dispel the negativity that surrounds us and help you have faith in humanity once more.
My first solo book, Heroes of Kindness, paying tribute to 50 real life heroes like Paris Williams, is now available on Kindle / (US Edition here)
This post is part of the 'We Are the World Blogfest'.
On the last Friday of each month, bloggers from around the world join together, sharing news that warms the cockles of our heart. No story is too big or small, as long as it goes beyond religion and politics, into the core of humanity.
All we ask is you link to a human news story on your blog on the last Friday of each month, one that shows love, humanity and brotherhood. Use the hashtag #WATWB on social media.
Keep your post to below 500 words, as much as possible.
The hosts this month for #WATWB are Lizbeth Hartz, Peter Nena Shilpa Garg, Sylvia Stein in addition to myself.
