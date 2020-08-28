6 year old Paris Williams is in first grade. She is also the head of her own non-profit organization Paris Cares that works to feed the homeless in her locality.





Inspired after reading the children's book "One Boy's Magic" by Cari Chadwick Deal in which a boy uses his powers to feed the homeless, Paris expressed her desire to her mother to do something similar in real life.





Along with her parents, the little girl made over 500 care packages that had food as well as essentials and delivered it to the homeless at St. Louis, all via non-contact mode of delivery in view of the corona pandemic. In addition to this, she delivered over 250 meals to essential workers in the area. She wrote messages and drew smileys on all 500 care packages to let the homeless know she cared.



