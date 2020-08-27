At this point in time, we are all desperately looking for some stress relief from whoever wrote the script of 2020 and part of my escape from reality has been diving into the aquatic underworld.





My interest in freshwater aquarium fish has got me writing articles and even making videos in addition to endless Instagram posts! Today, I thought I would write a light & breezy article on one of the most highly underrated fishes people having a planted aquarium possess.





Here's Everything You Need to Know about Siamese Algae Eaters













(P.S. For those who don't like to read, skip down for a fun Youtube video FAQ on Siamese Algae eaters)





1. Origin: South East Asia

2. Also known as Crossocheilus Oblongus (I have tried calling them by that name but they do not respond. I have scheduled an appointment with the ENT doctor for next week.)

3. USP: One of the best algae eaters for a freshwater planted aquarium. Their speed helps them do a quicker job than snails.

4. Mistaken for: Siamese flying fox. (Who I am reliably informed, does not look like a fox.)

5. Eat: Algae!! Duh. But actually, they eat pretty much everything that falls to the floor of the aquarium... they are nice that way.

5. Nature: Peaceful. They do not trouble other fish and get along fine with everyone else. They do well alone as well as in pairs or groups. Basically, they are New Zealand.

6. Nature Part 2: While they are bottom dwellers, they are also capable of jumping higher distances than most aquarium fish so you may want to keep that lid on top.

7. Gender: Women are 30 % heavier Tough to differentiate between the genders.

8. Breeding: Not easy at all in a home aquarium.

9. Size: Grows up to 6 inches.

10. Ideal ratio: 1 siamese algae eater for a 20 gallon tank should suffice. For every 10 liters beyond that, consider getting one more fish.





Here's that fun Youtube video I promised you all... enjoy seeing them in action.





For those who like aquarium videos, I have also created one featuring my unique siamese fighting fish Tapori who loves to come say good morning every day before I head off for work... no, seriously!







