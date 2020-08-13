Orange Chicken (with Recipe)

August 13, 2020

Orange Chicken is a dish one does not easily come across in Indian Chinese restaurants. A mix of sweet, sour and spicy, this is actually a pretty easy dish to prepare and turns out, extremely tasty! I think it is the sweet part that puts some off, accustomed as we are to higher levels of spice in our dishes.



orange chicken recipe

orange chicken recipe


Anyway, I tried it out based on the original recipe by Panda Express and it was extremely flavourful and was great with fried rice. If you want to take a chance, here's the recipe below. 
Also, read up on 'velveting chicken' - the Chinese technique to tenderize chicken and make it moist and juicy for these kinds of dishes. It is simple, quicky and can make a big difference in the final outcome.


recipe for chinese dish orange chicken


picture of plants


