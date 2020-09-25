In a refreshing twist on relationships between police officers and criminals, a young woman saved the police officer who had put her in jail multiple times.





Addicted to drugs, Jocelynn James would steal to pay for her opioids, resulting in her being arrested 16 times in between 2007 - 2012 by Officer Terrell Potter. Her situation had gotten so bad that she was even on the 'Most Wanted list' at Franklin County, Alabama.





The duo are in the news again in 2020 but for reasons nobody would have imagined back when he arrested her in 2007. In 2019, Jocelynn James found out that Officer Terrell was suffering from renal failure and was in need of a new kidney. The waiting list for a transplant was over 7 -8 years, time the officer did not have.





Jocelynn went and got herself tested and as fate would have it, she was a perfect match. In 2020, a few months ago, the surgery was done successfully with both doing well currently.













“If you asked me 100 names of who may give me a kidney, her name would have not been on the list. It’s just unbelievable that she was willing to do that.” - Officer Terrell







Jocelynn credits the turnaround in her life to Officer Terrell all those years ago. She runs a non-profit organization that provides counseling to drug-addicted women. This year, she celebrates eight years of freedom from drug addiction.





As for the officer, the relationship which began with him cuffing her hands and hauling her to the county jail has certainly evolved... to a father-daughter relationship today.





“I want people to realize that there is help out there for them. It doesn’t matter what happens in your life. You can always turn it around.” - Jocelynn









