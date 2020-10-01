After a disastrous first decade that overdid the 'slow-motion entry hero who bashes a dozen single-handed' template that sadly still remains synonymous even today with Indian movies, Malayalam cinema bounced back strongly in the next decade with truly elevated fare that was meaningful, insightful, captivating and even genre-bending at times.





OTT platforms (over-the-top) like Amazon, Netflix and Hotstar have opened the doors for these movies to reach a wider audience beyond the shores of Kerala and we are finding more and more viewers discovering and being openly appreciative of just how good these movies are. With OTT platforms not going anywhere in the near future considering the start of this decade, I thought a series on the best Malayalam movies of the last decade would be helpful to those seeking out some good, meaningful cinema.





Without wasting any more time singing paeans, let's get to the first list of what will be an extended series, ultimately offering you over 70 - in no particular order - of the best Malayalam movies of the last decade that you should consider watching.





The ones in this list are currently available on Amazon Prime.







C U Soon









The brilliantly conceptualized C U Soon, shot entirely on an iPhone during the COVID19 lockdown, is an excellent thriller where a naive young man falls for a woman he met online only to become a prime suspect when she ends up missing. As good as the similarly created Hollywood movie Searching.





Kumbalangi Nights









A genre-defying movie that captured the hearts of critics and the public, the tale of 4 sparring siblings who live in a 'house with no door in a locality where everyone throws their unwanted items' find their lives turned around when a budding love story triggers a series of unique events. There is so much meaning in each line, so much symbolism in each image. Forgiveness, love in different forms, gaslighting, redemption, acceptance - everything is here. Watch it now, come back and thank me later.









Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25













A conservative cranky old villager at odds with his son living in the city finds the empty void in his life - and his beliefs - turned upside down when an AI android is delivered to his house.









Ente Ummante Peru









When a naive young man loses his father, he sets out to find out who his biological mother was. Do not be fooled. This is a light-hearted feel good movie with quite a few twists that will keep you smiling till the very end.









Unda









A team of freshly trained Keralite police officers are posted in a Maoist prone area for election duty but find themselves struggling with limited ammunition. Unlike what the premise reads, this is a also unique black comedy in addition to being a thriller and a telling look on bureaucracy.









Helen









A young woman does not return home one night after work, kick-starting a race against time to solve the puzzle of her whereabouts. One of the few well-done survival thrillers to come out of Malayalam cinema in recent years.





Virus









Part-fiction, part true story, this movie focuses on how various sectors of a city worked together to fight against the deadly 2018 Nipah epidemic. One of the best medical thrillers India has ever produced, the huge star cast still has no true heroes or heroines. It is also scary and inspiring to watch in these times of corona 2 years later.





Driving License









When a superstar loses his license, a series of misunderstandings with a motor inspector who was a huge fan of his alters both their lives.





22 Female Kottayam

A revenge thriller, the movie follows a young Malayali nurse who seeks revenge on the ones who cheated and brutalized her.





Lucifer

The rare 'movie made for the masses that was loved even by the critics', Lucifer deals with the political power play within the state when the leader of a ruling party passes away and features an engaging storyline, good plot twists and a brilliant cast.





Ishq













This movie on moral policing and its aftermath on a young couple split the viewers because of the path taken by certain characters in the movie. Go, check it out and see which side of the debate you are on.





AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

An escalating ego clash between a senior police officer and retired army officer who settles in his village showcases an excellent character study of flawed, raw, real individuals.





Jallikattu









Winner of multiple awards nationally and globally for direction, sound & editing, this thinking man's movie follows a seemingly simple plot wherein a bull escapes from a slaughterhouse, resulting in the entire village hunting for it. A breathtaking experience from start to finish, this is visually stunning and showcases a haunting mirror to society.





Ee Maa Yau









Director Lijo Pellissery (again in this list after Jallikattu) stuns with this dark humour take that is realistic, thought-provoking and yet funny as we deal with the funeral procession procedures following the death of an old villager. His worlds tend to immersive with no clear-cut hero and plenty of gray areas.













Author's note: