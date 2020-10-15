



Now, during the COVID19 pandemic that has firmly taken over the world, this note is more essential than ever.

While the country's focus vis-à-vis healthcare remains on the deadly virus, other diseases have had to take a backseat due to deficiency of everything medical - be it doctors, hospitals, ICU beds or just beds itself - a constant bane of India. Even the public is scared to come when they are ill, fearing contracting COVID19 from the hospital after going for a routine checkup.





This delay in treatment is resulting in more severe complications when the disease does strike - acute breathlessness, massive heart attacks and sudden onset strokes. When they are brought to the hospital, they are in no condition to tell us their medical history.





As A) the blood relative or B) the kind stranger who brought him to the hospital, do you know his history? His exact medication? Whom to contact if you don't know him personally?









Here is the format I recommend





That is why, I implore you, to please fill this form on a random piece of paper and keep it safely in your pocket right now. Make similar pieces of paper for each family member and keep it in their wallets and purses. Nobody wishes tragedy upon their loved ones. But when tragedy does come unexpectedly, it is important we do our best to save the person.

The first step starts not in the hospital but right now at home and involves just 1) 1 piece of paper 2) 1 pen 3) 10 minutes of your time.







I personally also recommend adding numbers under the name/prefix ICE (In Case of Emergency) on the phones of your loved ones. I know it is not a popular format in India yet but should someone check during an emergency and find it, it would be helpful and save valuable time.





You can PIN this image to save this article. Conversely, you can pin the form itself.









Author's Note: