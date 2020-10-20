Close on the heels of that awesome super-easy prawn cutlet I made last week, I decided to try out another prawn based recipe this week.





The last (and first) time I had sesame prawn toast was nearly 16 years ago at one of Mangalore's most iconic hangout joints for non-teetotalers and lovers of classic rock, Liquid Lounge. Their food was consistently amazing as was their music collection, a memory that I still remember even though it has been many a year since I last set food in that lounge bar.





Sesame prawn toast is a ridiculously easy Chinese starter or snack that takes less than 20 minutes to make from start to finish.





The reason, in fact, that I extend it to 20 minutes is so that you can make a first batch with 2 slices of bread (4 triangles) and then adjust any seasoning you want (for example, add more chilli flakes for a hotter experience.)





Sesame Prawn Toast Recipe





Ingredients

Bread - 6 slices, crust removed, cut into triangles Sesame seeds - 3 tbsp Oil

For the Paste Prawns - 250 gms, chopped Ginger - 1 tsp Garlic - 1 tsp Chilli flakes - 1/2 tsp Soy Sauce - 1/2 tsp Egg white - 1 Pepper - 1/2 tsp Salt - 1/4 tsp Zest of 1 lemon





Preparation

Blitz all the ingredients for the paste together till you get a thick mixture. Heat oil on medium flame in a frying pan. Coat each slice of bread on one side with this paste. Sprinkle / dip the same side with sesame seeds and place in the pan, sesame seed- prawn mixture side facing down. After two minutes, flip the bread slices and cook for one minute more. Remove from the pan and allow for excess oil to drain. Serve hot.













This is the recipe I tried out and it worked brilliantly for me. You get a lovely prawn flavour that I personally feel goes great with a spicy sauce as a dip.





Following this recipe will give you 12 triangles which as I always say, serves 2- 3 normal people... or 1 me.



