Inspired by themes from Keigo Higashino's 'The Devotion of Suspect X', this movie focusing on how a middle class man struggles to protect his family after a horrifying incident has the police rain down upon them is considered one of the best mysteries from India in the last two decades... with good reason.

In this taut mystery, a police officer who just cracked the case of his friend's murder meets with an accident and loses his memory before he reveals the culprit. He is thus forced to retrace his steps to try to solve the murder once more.

Defying genres - it would have been one of the best 'Cop Movies' of India if you allowed it to be in that category - and ending up the winner of 3 National Awards, this seemingly simple tale of what transpires when a woman takes the man who stole her gold chain to the local police station (which features real policemen in the movie) is a masterpiece in acting (especially by Fahadh Faasil) and minimalism.

A change from the regular fare, this hilarious political satire focuses on a lazy local politician who looks to balance work and love as he strives to win a state election even as he falls in love... with a young woman who ends up being the daughter of his school crush!

Koode





After a tragedy strikes his family, an NRI returns home and struggles to reconnect with the memories of the one he lost, triggering a chain of events that changes his life forever. This was a beautiful film of self-discovery from the director of Bangalore Days and Ustad Hotel, two amazing movies I have spoken off in my earlier list





Aadu













A funny satire on what happens when tug-of-war teammates win a goat as a prize following a match and then have to take a decision on what to do with it. Though it opened to tepid reviews, it has since become a cult classic, even having a sequel.









Traffic













An absolutely brilliant thriller inspired by real life events, the story follows what happens when a superstar's child tries to get a heart for a transplant, having to deal with the congested traffic to get the organ in time in addition to unexpected detours.









Ennu Ninte Moideen





Based on the real life love story of two people from different religions set in the 60's, this beautifully captured tale played like a mesmerizing symphony and was appreciated by the audience and critics alike for its sensitive portrayal.





Varathan









This well-crafted survival thriller follows the lives of a couple who return from Dubai to Kerala only to find the wife becoming a target of the locals. Brilliant performances by the lead actor and actress elevates this movie beyond the regular fare.









Oru Vadakkan Selfie









An average college student who runs away from his house to become a filmmaker in Chennai becomes caught up in a mystery after a selfie he posted with the girl next door becomes the center of a police investigation. This movie is funny, keeps its cards close to its chest and has an excellent message at its core as well.





June













Beautifully executed coming-of-age movie depicting a girl's life from her school days to adulthood. Simple, funny, touching and brilliantly acted.









Beautiful





A wonderful take on the way we look at life, the friendship between a rich quadriplegic with a positive attitude and a harried musician and how their lives change with the arrival of a charming woman.





Iyobinte Pustakam





Set in mid-20th century Munnar with themes taken from Fyodor Dostoyevsky's The Brothers Karamazov', the movie follows the twisted life of Iyob and his children, blending themes of friendship, revenge and betrayal in a well-shot thriller saga.



















