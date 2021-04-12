On his 10th birthday, Jaxson Turner decided he wanted to feed the homeless in his community instead of receiving gifts. He believed that no one was ever too young to give, whether it was a smile, a meal, or a hug.









That was how the little boy started N2Y2C – Never Too Young to Care, a nonprofit organization that served the homeless in addition to poor families and veterans across North Texas.





That birthday party ended up feeding 300 homeless people and raising $12,500 (Rs 9.27 lakhs) for the Dallas Life Homeless Shelter.





That was 4 years ago and even today, Jaxson – and N2Y2C – are still at it. Last Christmas, the then 13-year-old teenager ended becoming the Secret Santa for 61 homeless children in Texas, supplying them with coats, sneakers, toys and a hot meal for the holidays. In addition, he catered a dinner for all the families where he served Chick-fil-A, pizza hut pizzas,

macaroni, chicken nuggets and cookies.









“Some people were crying tears. One of the families with four kids and a mother let me know that their children had never gotten brand new shoes before.”

- Jaxson Turner





In addition to Christmas and Easter events, N2Y2C also holds annual domestic violence awareness events, offering monetary assistance in addition to donating supplies for the vulnerable as well as ‘back to school’ fundraisers to provide backpacks, school supplies and haircuts for children.









“I am moved every single day. I cry and I pray. I am very proud of him. Jaxson has a big heart.”

- LaKeicee Turner-Sazy, Jaxson's mother.



