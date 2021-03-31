Heroes of Kindness - 2021 Edition
It is 2021. And even though the world just seems to keep getting darker, I am not ready to give up. And as it turns out, there are billions like me. You just need to know where to look to find the light and smile again.
I've been collecting Heroes of Kindness - normal everyday people from across the world who do kind deeds and help others - and showcasing them here on the blog since 2017. They deserve to be celebrated, after all... this is my way to letting them know their compassion matters.
Welcome to the 2021 Edition of Heroes of Kindness
Doctor's prescription
Read any one article every day. Slowly believe in humanity once more.
Have a kind day, wherever you are.
Couple Nina Richardson & Doug Condon provided shelter to a delivery girl at their home for an entire week after she became stranded in the 2021 Texas cold snap.
I have Hundreds of 'Heroes of Kindness' to brighten your day here. Earlier editions can be viewed from the links below:
2017 edition (Articles - 40, Heroes - 67)
2018 edition (Articles - 34, Heroes - 52)
2019 edition (Articles - 31, Heroes - 42)
2020 edition (Articles - 30, Heroes - 64)
2021 edition (Ongoing*)
Heroes of Kindness - Indian edition
Heroes of Kindness - My Interviews
Ooh ooh ooh! Th 2020 Edition is also available as a book on Kindle too, if you want it that wayyy! (India/ US)
