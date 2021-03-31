It is 2021. And even though the world just seems to keep getting darker, I am not ready to give up. And as it turns out, there are billions like me. You just need to know where to look to find the light and smile again.





I've been collecting Heroes of Kindness - normal everyday people from across the world who do kind deeds and help others - and showcasing them here on the blog since 2017. They deserve to be celebrated, after all... this is my way to letting them know their compassion matters.





Welcome to the 2021 Edition of Heroes of Kindness





Doctor's prescription Read any one article every day. Slowly believe in humanity once more. Have a kind day, wherever you are.









______













Couple Nina Richardson & Doug Condon provided shelter to a delivery girl at their home for an entire week after she became stranded in the 2021 Texas cold snap.





___



