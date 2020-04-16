This professor's deeds went viral in 2019 for all the right reasons.

College senior Wayne Hayer studies at Morehouse University in Atlanta, Georgia. A father to a precious 5 month old daughter Assata, his wife usually stays at home to take care of the little one. But on one particular occasion, she became stuck when she had to leave for errands. Wayne got the text from his wife informing him that she would be out and he would need to skip class and look after their daughter while he was in the class of his mathematics professor Nathan Alexander. The professor offered an alternate solution.













The following day, dressed in a pink onesie, Assata attended mathematics class with her father. To ensure she did not distract her dad, maths teacher Nathan Alexander took the responsibility of holding the child throughout the class. With the baby strapped to his chest, Nathan nonchalantly conducted the entire class and even stayed back after the bell had rang, answering questions with the child still in his arms.









Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019





"It was this encounter that truly showed me the power and impact that [historically black colleges and universities] can have for the black community – for this professor to understand that life happens and sometimes there are just no ways around it.” said fellow student Nick Vaughn, who clicked the photo which went viral on social media.









Author's note:

In searching for Professor Nathan, it came to my attention that he's undergoing surgeries for cancer presently. I sincerely hope things work out for the better and the love you give out to others comes back to help heal you, sir.







